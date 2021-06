Some non-citizen immigrants own a foreign holding company that is classified as a corporation for U.S. tax purposes when they decide to immigrate to the U.S. Suppose that such a foreign holding company holds appreciated assets. It may be undesirable for that corporation to sell these assets to unrelated buyers before the non-citizen immigrates to the U.S. For example, the foreign holding corporation may own interests in closely held businesses that the U.S. immigrant wishes to retain following her U.S. immigration.