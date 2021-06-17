Lay Zhang is the Cover Star of METAL China First Issue

The world-renowned brand that is constantly looking for ways to give women more opportunities to get involved in sport is now ensuring we all have access to water. Sports should be for everyone, and that’s why adidas is on a mission to offer more inclusive performance wear and diversity their product offering for women, And its latest initiative involves swimming, one of the most popular sports in the world. For their 18-piece Full-Cover Swimwear Collection, the German brand’s first modest swimwear collection, the decision-makers made sure to make an informed move while supporting the needs of those who want to cover up for cultural reasons or just need more of a choice when it comes to finding technical apparel to suit their needs in the water. They consulted consumer groups around the world to get more insight into what women actually want from their swimwear and to guarantee maximum comfort and easy movement in the water.