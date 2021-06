Czech Republic took another step toward reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 after drawing 1-1 with Croatia on Friday.The emphasis was on Croatia to go for the victory after they lost their opener, but the performance was again lethargic and lacking in creativity. Ante Rebic had their best ‘chance’ of the first half when a goalkeeping clearance smashed off his ribs and bounced wide of the goal - but a penalty, somewhat harshly given for a Dejan Lovren arm into the face of Patrik Schick, led to a goal at the other end.Schick, after getting treatment to his...