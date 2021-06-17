Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

For First Time, NCWV Airport to Begin Charging for Parking as Committee Finds Abuse of Free Service

connect-bridgeport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been free for as long as anyone can remember – perhaps always. Now, however, due to need and due to some taking advantage of it, it is about to change. The free parking offered to those utilizing services at the North Central West Virginia Airport will soon be going away. On Wednesday, the Benedum Airport Authority (the airport’s governing body) approved a motion by member Roger Diaz to “move aggressively” to set in motion a.

connect-bridgeport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Clayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Infrastructure#Pittsburgh#First Time#United#Allegiant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

Tourism on the rise requires more time to find airport parking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Touting more than 8 thousand parking spots, travelers are anxious to park and get on a plane at the Armstrong International airport. “We didn’t know coming here it was going to be that full or we would’ve had someone drop us off,” said Darrin Melancon. It’s not...
Manchester, NHmynbc5.com

Spirit Airlines to begin service through New Hampshire airport this fall

Spirit Airlines will begin offering service through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport this fall, officials announced on Wednesday. Beginning in October, the airline will offer nonstop flights to and from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in Florida. Then, beginning in November, nonstop flights between Fort Myers and Tampa will also be offered. Gov....
Humble, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

City of Humble to begin billing insurance companies for emergency response services; charging residents, businesses for multiple false alarms

Following an onslaught of false alarms in 2020, the Humble City Council unanimously voted at its June 24 meeting to amend several city ordinances related to emergency response services in hopes of mitigating the trend. According to City Manager Jason Stuebe, out of a total of 290 fire suppression-related alarms...
New Hanover County, NCWilmingtonBiz

Officials Name Interim Airport Director, Form Search Committee

Gary Broughton, Wilmington International Airport's deputy director, will take the helm at ILM as a result of the current director's upcoming departure, officials said Friday. The New Hanover County Airport Authority has formed a search committee to hire a new chief, following its vote this week to opt out of current airport director Julie Wilsey's employment agreement, with 30-days notice.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

AAA offering first free ride-sharing service for seniors

TOLEDO, Ohio — AAA wants to offer seniors more freedom when it comes to travel with its three-month pilot program of "Round Town" launching in Toledo!. Round Town is a ride-sharing service that is completely free of charge that those 65 and older in our community can utilize starting June 14!
Lifestylebizjournals

Canadian airline Swoop begins several flights to Orlando Sanford airport

Canadian airline Swoop Inc. is entering the Central Florida market with new international flights. The airline will start flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport this winter. Swoop is an ultra-low-cost carrier, meaning it focuses on low ticket fares offset by fees for specific features such as having a carry-on bag.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Lincoln Airport approves budget that includes property tax for first time since 1986

The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday cemented its plans to start levying a property tax to pay for a major expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal. The board approved a nearly $63 million fiscal year 2022 budget, which is nearly 60% larger than last year. That's due to $41.2 million in capital projects, the bulk of which will be spent on the terminal.
TrafficPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Port Authority reopens bus stop at Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue after art installation

Port Authority reopened its busiest bus stop Thursday at Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue after having it closed since Sunday for an art installation. The stop, which serves six bus routes including the popular P1-East Busway, was closed while artist Janel Young installed “Respect,” a sidewalk work designed to encourage social distancing among transit riders during the pandemic. The authority was awarded an $8.500 grant by Smart Growth America and Ms. Young was selected to complete the project.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Reno airport says parking is full, travelers should catch a ride to the airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Parking capacity at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has reached the critical stage and the airport asks travelers to get rides to the airport through Monday. “The airport is recommending travelers use an alternative means of transportation such as Uber, Lyft, taxi, public transportation or catch a ride...
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

Groundbreaking Ceremony for new terminal at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice made a trip to Bridgeport for the groundbreaking of a new terminal for the North Central West Virginia Airport. They received $20,000,000 from the Governor to help build the new terminal. Airport leaders and members of state and local government came out to...
Traveloverpassesforamerica.com

Airport screenings top 2 million a day for first time in pandemic

Amid a busy getaway journey day for the Memorial Day weekend and the first vacation since coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, a crowd of vacationers wait in line to test in for their flights at LAX at Delta Airlines, Terminal 2 at LAX Friday, May 28, 2021. Allen J....