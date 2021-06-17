DAO1 Announces the First Edition of its International Blockchain Hackathon

The first world championship for NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is coming soon, with a $1.5 million prize pool. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a unique 60-player battle royale game featuring ninja-like character movement and combat. The game draws inspiration from Chinese Buddhist culture and Eastern mythology. In NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, players are able to perform double jump, climb walls and trees, perform cool combos with different melee weapons, and even grapple onto objects or other players. These mechanics differ NARAKA: BLADEPOINT from all other battle royale games. It was developed by 24 Entertainment, A Chinese game development company, and published by NetEase Games Montreal. With a huge fan base, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT reached 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam alone. It also made its way into Steam’s Top 10 one week after its release. With so many players across the globe, its first world champion will definitely be large in scale.

