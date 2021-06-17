Bentley appoints Richard Leopold regional director as Sarah Simpson joins Porsche

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF. VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Dr. John Gammon to its board of directors. Dr. Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management, including international positions with Falconbridge, Assistant Deputy Minister Mines and Minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. In addition to Dr. Gammon's mineral exploration experience he has also spent a significant amount of time on aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language and South American culture and societies brings a depth, in addition to his industry experience, that can assist the Company with the advancement of its projects in Argentina.