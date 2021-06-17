Basketball camp scores for 2 days

Ashley Bates ran dribbling drills at a basketball camp for seventh through 12th graders at the high school gym on June 3. Bates, with Make Yourself, an athletic training operation in Anchorage, was in Wrangell for the camp June 2-3. Penny Allen, one of the volunteers for the camp, said it was free for participants - the costs were paid for by the Amateur Athletics Union. The two-day camp also included sessions on pre-season nutrition and conditioning, and how to lessen injuries when playing.