Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Neighborhood-level disparities and subway utilization during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City

By Daniel Carrión, Elena Colicino, Nicolo Foppa Pedretti, Kodi B. Arfer, Johnathan Rush, Nicholas DeFelice, Allan C. Just
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has yielded disproportionate impacts on communities of color in New York City (NYC). Researchers have noted that social disadvantage may result in limited capacity to socially distance, and consequent disparities. We investigate the association between neighborhood social disadvantage and the ability to socially distance, infections, and mortality in Spring 2020. We combine Census Bureau and NYC open data with SARS-CoV-2 testing data using supervised dimensionality-reduction with Bayesian Weighted Quantile Sums regression. The result is a ZIP code-level index with weighted social factors associated with infection risk. We find a positive association between neighborhood social disadvantage and infections, adjusting for the number of tests administered. Neighborhood disadvantage is also associated with a proxy of the capacity to socially isolate, NYC subway usage data. Finally, our index is associated with COVID-19-related mortality.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Nyc Subway#Subways#Covid#Us Census#Census Bureau#Bayesian#Nyc Subway#Nys#Covid#Hispanics#Latinx#Non Hispanic#Black African American#Poc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
MTA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Ranks Among Safest States During COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent study was conducted to determine the safest states during the pandemic, and New York ranked among the best. Was New York the safest?. At this point, roughly 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We have made so much progress so far, and we'll fully get back once the majority of the population is vaccinated.
TravelKTVZ

Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to New York City, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 15, almost all pandemic restrictions were lifted in New York state (including New York City) as 70% of New Yorkers 18 or older had received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination series. Safety guidelines for restaurants and other businesses are now optional.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,216,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and […]
Sciencedeseret.com

The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

Experts are concerned that the dangerous delta coronavirus variant may soon dominate the entire United States, putting more people at risk for getting COVID-19. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which helps the CDC track variants, told NPR that the recent rise in delta variant cases is cause for concern, especially because it’s outpacing the alpha variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom.
New York City, NYnordot.app

New York City votes in primary for post-pandemic mayor

New York (AFP) - New York City residents cast ballots in a Democratic primary Tuesday that will all but certainly select the next mayor tasked with shaping the post-pandemic future of America's largest metropolis. Ex-policeman Eric Adams is the frontrunner in a diverse group of 13 candidates vying for the...
New York City, NYInterior Design

Portrait Series by Rebecca Moses Celebrates New York’s Female Nurses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Rebecca Moses is a woman of many parts: a consummate New Yorker; for 20 years, a resident of a remote Italian village; a fashion designer; and an artist delighting in women and in depicting her subjects as delightful. So it makes sense that her latest endeavor, “Thank You Mount Sinai Nurses”—a traveling exhibition comprising 46 portraits of female members of the multicampus New York hospital’s various nursing teams—is characterized by extraordinary diversity and inclusiveness of vision. Moses paints the women in their own garb, with no PPE, masks, or scrubs in sight. During the winter, enlarged facsimiles of the colorful images were shown at the hospital’s Guggenheim Pavilion in an installation designed pro bono by George Ranalli Architect.
New York City, NYnewsfinale.com

New York City undercounted COVID-19 infections among residents by up to 300% during the first wave

New York City may have undercounted COVID-19 cases by up to 300 percent during the early months of the pandemic, a new study finds. Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus compared cases counts officially reported by the city’s health department between February 2020 and March 2021 with their own model simulating infection spread during spring 2021.
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

New York reaches lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since start of pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State has reached its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since the pandemic began. That’s according to state numbers released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office. Statewide, 0.29% of those tested for COVID-19 were positive Sunday. That’s the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that...