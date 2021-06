ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Ariarne Titmus has narrowly missed the world record as she won the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the Australian Olympic swimming trials. Her time of 1 minute, 53.09 seconds is the second-fastest ever for the women’s 200 free and just 0.11 outside the world mark set by Italy’s Federica Pellegrini in 2009. Titmus was backing up a day after her victory in the 400 freestyle in national record time. Kaylee McKeown has won the 200-meter individual medley in 2:08.19 a day after breaking the world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke.