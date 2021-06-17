Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental Health Trust Fined £1.5m for Failings Over Deaths of 11 Patients

By Bronwen Weatherby
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mental health trust has been fined £1.5 million over its failure to "prevent suicide". Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. The Health and...

www.medscape.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Morris
Person
Paul Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Trust#Apologies#Eput#Chelmsford Crown Court#Hse#Time#Trust#Hodge Jones Allen#Pa Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Harry Richford: NHS trust fined £761k over avoidable death of baby in landmark prosecution

An NHS trust has been fined a record £761,000 following a landmark prosecution by the CQC for the trust’s failure to protect baby Harry Richford and his mum Sarah Richford from avoidable mistakes that led to Harry’s death.East Kent Hospitals University Foundation Trust was handed the fine today at Folkestone Magistrates Court after pleading guilty in April to failing to provide safe care to mum Sarah Richford and her baby Harry Richford.It is the first prosecution of its kind by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), where an NHS trust failed to provide safe clinical care to patients.Harry died as a...
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Surgeon recalls treating Pulse Nightclub patients, affect on mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pulse shooting left 49 people dead, but dozens of people critically-wounded survived thanks to the quick actions of first responders. Many people injured at the Pulse nightclub were taken to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center. The trauma surgeon on-call that night, Chadwick Smith, says 35 of...
Mental HealthDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Mental health deaths require study

We’ve been dealing periodically in this space with Virginia’s ongoing problems with mental health hospitalizations. A state watchdog group currently is focusing on an increase in deaths at state mental hospitals. What’s more, most of the increase, although noted for the year 2020, does not appear to be directly related...
Mental Healthsharpbrains.com

Ten days left to submit proposals to the Wellcome Trust for Workplace Mental Health 2021

Wellcome are delighted to announce the launch of our Workplace Mental Health 2021 Request for Proposals. Businesses all over the world are increasingly thinking about how they can most effectively support the mental health of their staff, even more so in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite growing interest and investment in workplace mental health, we still have so much to learn about what works.
Mental HealthFox 59

Maintaining mental health in men

June is Men's Health Month. Emotional health is an important component. Men should be able to properly express their feelings without fear of being ridiculed. Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer shares tips men can use to ensure they maintain their mental well-being.
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Licensed Mental Health Therapist

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Online mental health intervention improves anxiety in isolated scleroderma patients during the pandemic

People with a rare autoimmune disease, who likely experience more serious isolation during a global pandemic, saw their anxiety and depression improve after receiving online mental health intervention through an international study involving investigators from Michigan Medicine. The paper, published in the Lancet Rheumatology, analyzed the mental health progress of...
Mental HealthSFGate

Nearly $560K to expand telehealth to mental health patients

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nearly $560,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds is going to a health care provider to expand access to telehealth services to veterans and low-income patients, New Hampshire's congressional delegation said. The money is going to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. Veterans and low-income patients...
Mental HealthPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Mental health services cut

Budget cuts to the Wyoming Department of Health are causing reductions in the state’s mental-health and substance-abuse services, with bigger impacts projected after July 1st. Andi Summerville with the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers says centers are losing seven-point-five million dollars in state contracts to serve people who don’t have insurance or can’t afford to pay. The cuts come as centers are receiving a significant increase in crisis calls.
Charleston, SCwpde.com

DHEC Director: Some mental health patients stuck in ER for 2 to 3 weeks at a time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “As I travel around the state, as I talk to hospital leaders and the folks that run our emergency department to provide ER care, over and over again what I hear is we get patients that come in with a mental health problem and can’t find a bed for them. They have to stay in the ER for two or three weeks and that’s bad for everyone,” says DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.
Mental Healthinews.co.uk

Over half of Covid hospital patients suffer mental problems after discharge, study finds

More than half the people admitted to hospital with Covid 19 are having difficulties with thinking and memory two months after being discharged, a new study finds. The study, conducted in Italy, found that 16 per cent had problems with ‘executive function’ – which governs working memory, flexible thinking, and information processing) while six per cent experienced visuospatial problems, such as difficulties judging depth and seeing contrast.
Huntington Beach, CAmynewsla.com

Patient Rapes Patient In Huntington Beach Hospital Mental Health Clinic? Criminal Charges Filed Against Unemployed Suspect

A 27-year-old metnal health patient was charged Friday with raping another mental health patient at Huntington Beach Hospital. Adrian Alfredo Sanchez of Garden Grove was charged with single counts each of rape of an incompetent person and rape, and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, all felonies, according to court records.
Healthalloaadvertiser.com

NHS Forth Valley apology for 'failings' over sepsis patient

A PATIENT who died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after developing pneumonia was not given prompt and appropriate treatment for possible sepsis, an investigation has found. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman has upheld two complaints against NHS Forth Valley last month, relating to the treatment and diagnosis of a patient.
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Mental health service preferences of patients and providers: a scoping review of conjoint analysis and discrete choice experiments from global public health literature over the last 20 years (1999–2019)

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 589 (2021) Cite this article. In designing, adapting, and integrating mental health interventions, it is pertinent to understand patients’ needs and their own perceptions and values in receiving care. Conjoint analysis (CA) and discrete choice experiments (DCEs) are survey-based preference-elicitation approaches that, when applied to healthcare settings, offer opportunities to quantify and rank the healthcare-related choices of patients, providers, and other stakeholders. However, a knowledge gap exists in characterizing the extent to which DCEs/CA have been used in designing mental health services for patients and providers.