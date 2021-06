Antoine Vauchez and Pierre France take the reader backstage in The Neoliberal Republic, providing empirically rich insights into how neoliberalism has permeated French state institutions. More specifically, their account focuses on the role of private actors, like lawyers and consulting firms, in this transformation, as well as on the extent and significance of the revolving door phenomenon. Resisting simplifying portrayals of neoliberalism as deregulation, Vauchez and France clarify from the outset that the neoliberal turn did not mean a retreat of the state but rather a mutation of its role: from interventionism in the name of the public interest to the oversight and protection of the undistorted operation of competitive markets.