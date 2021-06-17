Where would Jalen Duren rank in the 2021 class? And does Kentucky really have a shot?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A busy offseason of roster additions at Kentucky might not be finished just yet. Late last week, the longstanding rumor in recruiting circles that No. 1-ranked prospect Jalen Duren might reclassify to 2021 and move on from high school this year went public, and the past few days have been filled with speculation regarding whether that will happen (and where Duren will end up if it does).