What could the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like after Avengers: Endgame? That’s a question we’re still asking even two years and several movie and TV show releases after the epochal Marvel movie hit theaters, but it’s one that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is still feeling out as we forge ahead into Phase 4. On the TV side, Marvel is using the chance to explore the traumas of characters like Wanda Maximoff or Bucky Barnes, and on the film side, with the upcoming Black Widow, the studio is looking back — expanding on the time periods in which we didn’t see the character. In fact, Feige said that he’s open to the idea of exploring other Marvel characters with prequel movies similar to Black Widow.