Another reason to read the Chicago Tribune will walk out the door Friday when Phil Rosenthal signs off after 16 years of outstanding work in three high-profile roles. "You can add me to the too-long list of people announcing they have taken a buyout and will be leaving the Chicago Tribune this week," Rosenthal, 57, told social media followers Monday. "It was a tough decision. It's been a privilege to work there, and I value every one of you in the audience."