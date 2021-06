Tokyo [Japan], June 18 (ANI): Women's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of this year's Wimbledon and has shifted her focus on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Kyodo News quoted Osaka's agent as saying via email.