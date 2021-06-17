Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Arizona takes 13-game losing streak into matchup with San Francisco

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Diamondbacks (20-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-25, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 0.00 ERA) Giants: Kevin Gausman (7-1, 1.43 ERA, . WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -193, Diamondbacks +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 13 games.

www.giants365.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Kevin Gausman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, San Francisco Giants 13: History, I Guess?

Hey. Hi. Hello. How are ya? Thanks for dropping in. I know that this is a “historical” recap, but I just can’t quite find the words to make it memorable. So for those of you from the future looking back at this, have some sympathy. Road loss #22 in a row and #13 overall for the Arizona Diamondbacks was a very long journey. The first inning alone took 45 minutes to complete requiring 76 pitches between the two starting pitchers.
MLBPocono Record

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (43-29) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45) open a two-game series Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at PNC Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the White Sox vs. Piratesodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lucas Giolito is the projected starting pitcher for the...
MLBgaslampball.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres series preview

The San Diego Padres are coming off of two series sweeps in a row, capped off with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Petco Park crowd has been electric ever since the capacity was allowed to be back to normal. After the off day on Thursday, the Padres will get a much easier matchup compared to Los Angeles in the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Lineup Picks - Early Slate (6/23/21): DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball

Hello there, MLB DFS grinders! We have a split Wednesday slate and the focus of this article will be on the 6-game afternoon slate for DraftKings while mentioning plays for the split afternoon FanDuel slates. We have some good pitching options and good stacks to consider so let's dive on in and find the best plays for both your cash game and tournament lineups.
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Wednesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 23, brings split-slate action with nine early games and a seven-game main slate. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best written daily fantasy...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers will play Game 2 of their 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Phoenix, AZ, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:40 PM (EDT) (EDT). The Brewers are heading to this game following a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks in the series’ opening game on Monday. The loss broke a 2 game winning streak for Milwaukee and the team is currently on a 40-33 record, maintaining 1st place in the National League Central Division.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/23/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! After six afternoon games, we are left with seven for the evening slate on DraftKings. It all kicks off at 7:05 pm ET, with the Astros and Orioles concluding their three-game series. Houston is looking for its tenth win in a row and will send Jose Urquidy to the mound in Camden Yards. Then, the night will end with the series finale between the Dodgers and Padres. Los Angeles will throw out Trevor Bauer to avoid the sweep against their division rival and Joe Musgrove.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/24/2021

Oakland Athletics (45-30) vs. Texas Rangers (26-47) June 24, 2021 2:05 pm EDT. The Line: Texas Rangers +143 / Oakland Athletics -155; Over/Under: 9. The Oakland A’s and the Texas Rangers meet in an AL West division matchup in MLB action from Globe Life Field on Thursday. The Oakland A’s...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Wednesday BP: Tommy La Stella began his rehab assignment

Hello and happy Wednesday. Programming note: No recap today. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants announced that Tommy La Stella was healthy enough to begin his rehab appearances. As such, he started at designated hitter for Tuesday’s AAA game between the Sacramento River Cats and Salt Lake Bees, and went 0-3 with a strikeout.
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 6/24/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 6/24/21

Thursday’s main slate checks in at eight games, and it’s safe to say it’s not a deep one at pitcher. Only a couple of starters exceed a 26% strikeout rate, and just three hurlers in total have a salary of $9,000 or higher. The lack of top-of-the-line starters does lend itself to a variety of enticing stacks, though, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros among the teams sporting high implied totals.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

The difference in games players between the teams playing the most and least is as exaggerated as I can remember at this point of the season. Heading into Friday's slate, Oakland will have 78 games in the books while the Mets have played on 69. By the end of the evening, Mets will be at 71 as they play a pair with the Phillies, in a twi-night doubleheader beginning at 4:10 PM ET. Please note, the Brewer and Rockies matchup is also an afternoon affair with the same start time.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/25/21

Friday is another loaded MLB slate with some strong value across the board in terms of MLB parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make your Friday a winning one. Washington Nationals ML +115 / Oakland Athletics -125 / Chicago White Sox -175 // $10 bet...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #76: 6/23 vs. Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled OF Nick Heath from Triple-A Reno. Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment. Crichton now becomes just another ex-future closer for the Diamondbacks. He took the role last year, after Archie Bradley was dealt, and performed very well. He went 5-for-5 in save opportunities after getting the job, and had a 2.42 ERA for the year. This season? Not so much. Though let’s face it, nobody has got a save for the D-backs this month. But Crichton’s ERA has ballooned to north of six (6.04), and even if he has been a bit unlucky, his FIP of 4.86 is still close to a run and a half worse than what it was last season. He has walked almost as many (12) as he has struck out (15), and with hitters batting .315 against him, that’s a recipe for disaster. We’ll see if he makes it through waivers or not.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Tigers in MLB update

INF DJ LeMahieu – New York Yankees. In 23 games, LeMahieu carries a .263 batting average with 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 25 RBI and 39 runs scored. - Chicago selected LeMahieu 79th overall with its second-round pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft. C Austin Nola – San...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#6931Oakland Athletics#6932San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletics (45-31) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-26) It is a clash in the Bay Area as the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series on Friday. Oakland is coming off a 5-1 victory over Texas on Thursday. San Francisco swept the Los Angeles Angels in a two-game series with a 9-3 victory on Wednesday. They were off on both Monday and Thursday this week.
MLBFiveThirtyEight

Which MLB Teams Should Be Making Midseason Deals?

At this stage of the 2020 MLB season, we were already watching the World Series — the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 73rd game of the year was Game 1 of the Fall Classic. But 2021 is a far more normal season, so each team is not yet even halfway through its schedule. That means there’s plenty of time for contenders to make up ground in the standings or solidify their status down the stretch. But to do that, they might need some help from the outside.