Arizona takes 13-game losing streak into matchup with San Francisco
Arizona Diamondbacks (20-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-25, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 0.00 ERA) Giants: Kevin Gausman (7-1, 1.43 ERA, . WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -193, Diamondbacks +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 13 games.