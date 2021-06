June 21 has been touted by the UK government since February as the final stage of the “roadmap” to ending all Covid social restrictions. The final stage of a four-step roadmap will see any remaining restrictions removed, crucially including the full reopening of nightclubs and a removal of any restrictions on mass gatherings such as festivals. The first three stages went as planned, with British society now largely back to normal, but with a steady increase in the “Delta” (formally identified as the “Indian variant” due to its alleged origin) the final step has now been pushed back by four weeks to July 19th, however according to a government announcement this evening, there is a possibility that the UK government may still push the date forward after a review in two weeks time.