Malawi is the poorest country in the world. The southeastern African country of has a population of 15 million. Roughly 74% of its population lives below the poverty line of $1.90 a day. Malawi suffers from a number of major challenges including weather that routinely devastates the agricultural sector, making it very difficult to simply grow food. Furthermore, roughly 12% of Malawians have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. When a family member of a Malawian gets sick, the family has to sell their belongings, drop out of school, and cut back on the amount of food they eat to support their loved one.