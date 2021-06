The Eccles Art Center’s second annual Pride month celebration featuring the “Colors of Pride” opened during the June First Friday Art Stroll where the winners were announced. The competition was open to all artists residing in the state of Utah, with original works in any medium. The community is invited to see the “Colors of Pride” exhibit, on display through June 26, and donate to the Eccles Art Center’s “Show Us Your Pride” fundraiser for Ogden Pride OUTreach and Encircle. Make your donation in your name or in honor of someone you love at the art center’s website (ogden4arts.org) and a rainbow heart will be displayed in the art center’s main gallery through June 26.