Joplin, MO

Probation granted in Joplin man's sex offender registration case

By Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Jun. 17—Judge Dean Dankelson granted a 62-year-old Joplin man a suspended sentence and probation this week on a sex offender registration violation. James N. Billings had pleaded guilty May 3 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement dismissing a separate felony count of being present in a public park with playground equipment and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

