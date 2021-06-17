Melvin Hubbard

TRACY — A Celebration of Life for Melvin Archibald Hubbard, 96, formerly of Tracy, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Tracy United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Tracy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Melvin’s name may be made to the Ecumen Giving Fund (hospice), Apple Valley, Minnesota or to the Tracy United Methodist Church. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.