Summertime sea breeze storms to continue

Jacksonville, Fl — Expect another afternoon with sea breeze storms, most likely along the I-95 corridor to U.S. 301. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma says temperatures will be in the low 90s with high humidity.

Friday looks to be drier overall, with less coverage of storms. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

The weekend is looking wet at times, with tropical moisture likely from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is going to bring drenching rain and storms for the Texas/Louisiana/Mississippi coast.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and very humid.

