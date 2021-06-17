Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Summertime sea breeze storms to continue

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 8 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Expect another afternoon with sea breeze storms, most likely along the I-95 corridor to U.S. 301. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma says temperatures will be in the low 90s with high humidity.

Friday looks to be drier overall, with less coverage of storms. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

The weekend is looking wet at times, with tropical moisture likely from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is going to bring drenching rain and storms for the Texas/Louisiana/Mississippi coast.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and very humid.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

