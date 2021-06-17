Cancel
Long underrepresented in film and TV, Latinos are falling further behind

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the highly anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” a documentary about storied performer Rita Moreno, a new, high-octane installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise and Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of “West Side Story,” 2021 is shaping up to be a milestone year for Latino representation in Hollywood.

Stop rebooting TV shows with Latino leads!

From One Day at a Time to Charmed to Roswell, New Mexico and Party of Five, networks and streaming services have gotten in the habit of reviving past shows with a Latino lead or leads. "In the 1990s and early aughts, diversity on television meant throwing a Latino or two into an ensemble show: the cop on the right, the paramedic on the left, the nurse in the back," says Carolina A. Miranda. "Occasionally, a show might feature a Latino lawyer or doctor. Over the last half dozen years, however, studios seem to have developed another strategy to contend with representation. Enter: the reboot." Latinos, as Miranda points out, even star in Latino American reboots like Queen of the South, Jane the Virgin and Ugly Betty. "For the most part, however, it appears that TV studios are hellbent on recycling old U.S. properties and dressing them up with a veneer of Latino," says Miranda, adding: "Building an audience is a complicated and costly endeavor, and reboots offer readymade marketing and a built-in fanbase. But they can also be a lazy default for fixing issues of representation while setting narrative traps: programming that fits into Hollywood’s narrow vision of what is Latino rather than programs that provide a more nuanced Latino worldview. At a time when the lack of Latino representation has created a cultural vacuum — one that has been eagerly filled by xenophobic politicians — original stories are critical. Of course, one show headed for a reboot — Fantasy Island (1977-84), being remade by Fox with Black and Latino actors (Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriguez, respectively) as two of the protagonists — was that rare television series with an iconic Latino lead: Ricardo Montalbán. In his dapper white suits and mellifluous accent, he played against Hollywood’s stereotypical vision of the servile Latino. His regal Mr. Roarke is always in charge." Miranda says reboots can offer new perspectives and feel contemporary, like One Day at a Time. Still, she points to Party of Five, which rebooted the 1990s Fox series with an immigration twist for Freeform. "The show’s plot made the show feel like more than a reboot," she says. "But it was a reboot nonetheless. And the whole reboot concept can trap a show into a preexisting narrative framework that might grant the existence of Latino characters but does not always allow for a Latino worldview." Miranda says Latinos need more original shows with Latino talent behind the scenes and on camera like Netflix's Gentefied, HBO's Los Espookys and Starz's Vida, which are like "unicorns" in their rarity.
The Left Demands More Diversity In A Film Starring Latino Cast Members

Last Friday, the highly anticipated movie version of In The Heights premiered on the big screen. Fans of Hamilton were ecstatic to get yet another taste of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s fantastic work after over a year of being locked down and locked out of our social lives. But afterward, viewers were left wanting more, and not in a good way.
Juneteenth TV: Specials and films to celebrate the holiday

This Saturday, June 19, is known by many Americans as Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States. It is about to become an officially recognized federal holiday. To mark and celebrate the occasion, several TV broadcast networks, cable channels and streamers will...
In the Heights, review: joyous and beautiful, a film to fall in love with

Cynics and eye-rollers turn away. In the Heights, a hit Broadway musical written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been brought to the screen with all-singing, all-dancing razzle-dazzle. If characters breaking into song or the odd cheeseball sentiment make you cringe, it may not be the film for you. But if you can enter the cinema with an open mind, you may find yourself falling in love with this riotously colourful and surprisingly heart-wrenching cinema musical, the likes of which audiences are rarely treated to these days.
Iowa’s Latino Film Festival Begins This Week

Son Peruchos will perform at the Iowa Latino Film Festival’s opening night on Friday. Photo: Son Peruchos. Six international films from South America and Spain, as well as live music, will take center stage at the first Iowa Latino Film Festival this weekend. Held at the new Riverview Park Amphitheater, the events are put on by the Latino Center of Iowa and the Chicago Latino Film Festival.
The heartbreaking true story behind new Netflix film Fatherhood

Fatherhood may have only arrived on Netflix last week, but the film has already skyrocketed to the number one spot on the streaming site's most-watched films worldwide. Starring Kevin Hart, it tells the story of a father struggling to raise his daughter as a single dad after his wife suddenly dies.
Animation Is Film Will Return To L.A. This Fall

Animation festivals were mostly quiet last year due to the pandemic, and one of the casualties was the Los Angeles festival Animation is Film (AIF), which was forced to cancel its 2020 edition. But the festival announced this week that it will return to L.A. this fall for its fourth edition from October 22-24 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.
This video explains the science behind photographic film

I think many of us agree that there’s still something special about film photography even in the digital age. Film photos have some magic to them, and there’s a lot that comes before we see their final look. In this video, Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day shows you the magic and the science behind shooting, developing, and scanning a roll of 35 mm film.
2021’s Most Anticipated LGBTQ Films, TV Shows and Books

'Superstore' star Nico Santos, 'Generation' co-creator Zelda  Barnz, 'Pose' co-creator Steven Canals, 'Inventing Anna's James Cusati-Moyer and more tell The Hollywood Reporter what queer content they can't wait to see next. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. MOVIES. EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE. Amazon releases...
Fourth 'Hotel Transylvania' film set for fall release

June 19 (UPI) -- The fourth and final installment in Sony's Hotel Transylvania film franchise will be released in theaters Oct. 1 instead of July 23 as planned. Deadline and Variety reported the schedule change Friday. The movie's Twitter page was updated to say it would be released: "This Fall....
Idaho Matters Talks Olympics On TV And Film Recommendations

Later this summer, the delayed 2020 olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. But with COVID-19 still spreading in Japan, the games are still uncertain, though officials insist they will go on. Meanwhile, NBC is preparing for an Olympic surge in audience. How will the network meet this unique moment in the games’ history?
A new documentary will go behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival

For cinephiles, it’s become something of a public sport to scrounge up what scant details can be had from behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival, where each year arrives with the promise of fresh drama. Deliberations often contentious in nature bring about the annual slate of programming and eventual lineup of award-winners, and those looking in from the outside love to savor the reports of vendettas and disharmony.
Video: Smarter Every Day shows the science behind film development

Alongside educational titles such as ‘Where Does NASA Keep Its Moon Rocks?’, ‘My Sister Got Malaria’ and ‘How To Poop On A Nuclear Submarine’, YouTube channel Smarter Every Day has released a new video that explains how film is constructed, exposed and developed. In ‘How Does Film ACTUALLY Work? (It's MAGIC)’, presenter Destin Sandlin talks about the chemical structure of film, shoots some film and then takes us to a lab to see how it gets developed and scanned.
Apple TV CODA film premiers in August

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming new Apple TV film CODA which was first announced a few months ago during April 2021. CODA stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, Marlee Martin and Eugenio Derbez and will be premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service on August 13th 2021. CODA is the first film in Sundance Festival history to win all top prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category.
Tribeca Film Selection Fathom Headed to Apple TV

Tribeca Film selection Fathom is headed to Apple TV later on this month. In case you missed the festival, here is a sneak peek and information on the film. “I’m trying to start a conversation”, proclaims Dr. Michelle Fournet, an American researcher studying the communication of humpback whales. As she enlists a team to aid her study in Alaska, we follow Dr. Ellen Garland, a Scottish researcher in French Polynesia scrutinizing how such patterns evolve, even across oceans and continents. For these women, this is an ambitious opportunity for rich discoveries—but it also provides them the environment that they feel the most at ease in, by connecting with a creature that has mystified humanity for generations. Filmmaker and cinematographer Drew Xanthopoulos returns to Tribeca with the visually stunning Fathom, a thought-provoking documentary that prompts the audience to immerse itself in a sensorial experience of awe and wonder. Xanthopoulos eschews sit-down interviews in favor of poetic narration, having both scientists convey their thoughts like a research log. The majestic quality of these mammals, alongside the palpable dedication of these women, carries through the narrative. With Fathom, Xanthopoulos explores a universal idea—the search for connection—within the parameters of an environmental documentary, resulting in a thoughtful film that is both larger-than-life in its cinematic imagery as well as strikingly intimate and personal. —The Tribeca Film Festival.
Blunders while filming outdoor TV shows

Outdoor television has flooded the markets for many years. Have you ever wondered what it is like to be on an outdoor television show? I have been on several and here are some of my epic blunders. My first show was in a recording studio with hot lights that illuminated...