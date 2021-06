As I’ve mentioned in this space before, I spent the better part of a decade behind the counter of Harvard Square’s venerable Planet Records. To say I miss it would be an understatement; to be able to spend one’s days surrounded by like-minded individuals and thousands upon thousands of albums beloved and obscure is pretty much the young adult dream. I miss the thrill of pawing through customers’ collections, the idle conversations with co-workers (Serge Gainsbourg or Lee Hazlewood? Best punk song about television?), and even the oft-deranged regulars who would loiter around the dollar bin. But perhaps the thing I miss the most about my days in the record store trenches is the satisfaction of recommending the perfect record to a curious customer. To connect a budding music fan with their new favorite album is to do the lord’s work, and, for an inveterate disc-digger like myself, there are few greater joys than turning someone else onto an album that it feels like I’m the only one who’s heard. Not coincidentally, this is also one of the principal pleasures of film criticism.