I’ve got a GLUT announcements from Netflix’s Geek Week, two separate claims of racism behind the scenes of diverse shows, some fun tweets, and more!. Simu Liu has tweeted and posted about tensions behind the scenes of Kim’s Convenience ever since the show’s cancellation was announced — focusing initially on the lack of resolution for his character — but most recently he took to Facebook to denounce . When that post was criticized by Canadian columnist John Doyle, Kim’s Convenience actor Jean Yoon took to Twitter to support her castmate and reveal even more dissent and racism happening on set after the departure of creator Ins Choi. The cast had to push back against culturally inappropriate storylines and racist jokes, and were often ignored when they tried to give creative input. There were no Korean writers on the show once Choi left the project. A spin-off is in the works — starring white actress Nicole Power. [Reappropriate, Time]