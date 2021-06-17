Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Taina' at 20: Christina Vidal on playing the pioneering Latina everygirl

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen-year-old Taina Morales was a fictional character, but she represented the Latina everygirl of the 2000s: a passionate young woman with stadium-sized dreams, a boundless love for her family and a pair of hoop earrings for. Created by Maria Perez-Brown ("Gullah Gullah Island," "Model Latina"), the Nickelodeon teen sitcom "Taina"...

www.arcamax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Christina Vidal
Person
Jane Curtin
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Will Sasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Puerto Rican#Latino#Cbs#Nbc#Abc#Mexican American#Spanish#The Los Angeles Times#2021 Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Kenya Barris plans to turn #blackAF into a movie franchise, says "Netflix became CBS"

Netflix renewed #blackAF for Season 2 a year ago today, but the show appears to be canceled as a TV series. Barris tells The Hollywood Reporter he plans to forgo a second season to turn #blackAF into a movie franchise of standalone "#blackAF family vacation films in the vein of the National Lampoon vacation flicks that he and co-star Rashida Jones grew up loving," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that Barris may expand the series with #blackAF: Brazil and #blackAF: Mexico international editions. Netflix has yet to confirm #blackAF's cancelation. In The Hollywood Reporter profile, Barris described his decision to abruptly leave Netflix for a ViacomCBS deal that will have him launching BET Studios. Barris admits his ideas didn't fit in at Netflix. (The Hollywood Reporter adds that those inside Netflix felt he was too focused on niche ideas.) “For Netflix, say we got 35 million viewers, they were like, ‘Well, it wasn’t Fuller House,'" says Barris, acknowledging that he often struggled to present the types of projects that excited Netflix executives. The Hollywood Reporter reports that at one point, Netflix executives asked Barris to produce one of their multicamera comedies, which sources say was the recently canceled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! But he patently refused. “I just don’t know that my voice is Netflix’s voice,” says Barris “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle.” He pauses, and then rephrases: “Netflix became CBS.” Barris also responds to vocal critics of #blackAF, including Charlamagne tha God, who described it as like “white people doing a bad impression of Black people.” Barris says he's rather focus on cultivating “thought leaders” like Wes Anderson or Malcolm Gladwell, who’ve offered him praise. “Do I want Charlamagne to like my show? Yeah, I do, but I have to be honest with you, I care way less if Charlamagne likes my show than if Malcolm Gladwell does,” he says. “Because my taste is my talent — and Charlamagne has his lane, and it’s a very successful lane, it’s just not the lane I want.” Barris also addressed the recent controversy over ABC's planned Black-ish Latinx spinoff called Brown-ish that he's producing with Eva Longoria. “It was never going to be called Brown-ish, but even if it was, why is it that we turn on ourselves?” he says. “It immediately becomes, ‘Oh, he’s doing another family comedy.’ It’s like, yeah, I’m going to do 20 family comedies — no one questioned Norman Lear.”
TV Seriestucson.com

TV Best Bets for June 25

The acclaimed crime drama — the longest-running Amazon original series — releases all eight episodes of its seventh and final season. Based on Bosch creator Michael Connelly’s bestselling 2014 novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, Season 7 puts Detective Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Actress Christina Ricci Officially Single Again

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A judge finalized the divorce between actress Christina Ricci and her estranged husband, ending their eight-year marriage, court papers obtained today show. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner's ruling on Monday came two months after Ricci and James Heerdegen had won approval of a new...
TV Seriesmetv.com

6 failed TV pilots starring Chuck Connors

After The Rifleman, he typically played the bad guy! And one of these shows almost killed The Rifleman. Chuck Connors is one of those rare television stars to headline a handful of acclaimed series. Everyone knows him as The Rifleman, of course, but Branded cast him as another tough Western hero. In the Sixties, he also dabbled in legal drama (Arrest and Trial, a sort of prototype of Law & Order) and animal-friendly family fare (Cowboy in Africa). But they can't all be successful, or even make it to series.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Joshua Bassett Wasn’t Joking

Joshua Bassett, the 20-year-old singer and star of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is sitting at a West Village restaurant in a light purple shirt, charming anyone and everyone who comes his way. "I love your pin," he says, complimenting a waiter on the small rainbow peeking out of her apron. It only takes a few minutes before a collection of young women clocks him from outside and peers through the small, discreet window in front of us.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

An Evening With Christina Wells

She is the powerhouse vocalist and Houston native that rocketed to national notoriety as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent. Since then, she has been inspiring new audiences with her heartfelt message of acceptance and love. Feeling both the call of the stage again, and the hearts of friends and fans who could all use some positive energy, Christina Wells is pleased to announce her upcoming show “An Evening with Christina Wells” at Miller Outdoor Theatre.
EconomyThrive Global

Christina Langdon: “Overdeliver whenever and where ever possible”

I typically work with high-achievers and C-Suite women to help them create extraordinary success both in their career and mindset. If I can help with a new connection or an introduction, that’s part of what I bring as their coach, partner, and collaborator. If they need to learn something new, I’ll find the resource or teach them myself. My clients know I have their back.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Joe Exotic' Peacock Series Casts Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe

Fans of the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” will recall that Lowe became Exotic’s business partner and ally in his fight against Carole Baskin before eventually turning on him. More from Variety. Winters is the latest addition to the already stacked cast of “Joe Exotic.” He joins previously announced series...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Renée Zellweger Is Apparently Dating That HGTV Guy

While everyone else in Hollywood is getting back with their ex, Renée Zellweger has decided to throw us for an arguably even bigger loop, and date a seemingly random (and handsome) British reality TV host. Said reality TV guy is Ant Anstead, best known for hosting a slew of car...
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

What Happened to Justin on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Justin Barber on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL first appeared back in September 2009, but it’s been a while since he’s had a front-burner storyline on the soap so it’s understandable if viewers aren’t completely familiar with the character’s history. But that’s where we come in! Justin has been played by actor Aaron D. Spears for his entire run on B&B, where he has alternated between contract and recurring status at various times over the years.
Moviespurewow.com

This Nicole Kidman Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List—and It Looks So Intense

We couldn't get enough of Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies or in Bombshell, and now, it looks like she has another tense drama that somehow slipped under our radar. Netflix uploaded Kidman's 2005 flick The Interpreter, where she plays Silvia Broome, a language interpreter at the United Nations in New York City. In the movie, Broome claims that she has overheard an assassination plot, except those around her begin to wonder if they can trust her. Meanwhile, she sets in action a series of dangerous events that could end up costing some lives.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 7 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend. Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Netflix piled on the new releases, giving you everything from a deadly season of Lucifer to Inside, Bo Burnham's pandemic era time capsule of a comedy special. The streamer isn’t letting up this week.. Friday, June 4, heralds Netflix’s biggest premiere of the group: Sweet Tooth, a comic book adaptation executive produced by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Will Forte and a Game of Thrones baddie appear in the fantasy drama, which tells the story of a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery) living in the vestiges of a global health crisis (that is several magnitudes of sci-fi weirdness separate from COVID).
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Children Wish Him Happy Father's Day

Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrated their father in grand style. The duo took to their Instagram pages to wish their celebrity dad a happy Father's Day, and fans loved it. Austrian-American actor and producer Arnold Schwarzenegger is a doting dad to five children: Joseph Baena, Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, and Christian...