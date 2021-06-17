Cancel
Vote could change how NC children learn about U.S. history, race

By Kasey Cunningham, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
We could find out soon whether or not standards will change for how social studies are taught in North Carolina schools. On Thursday, the State Board of Education will hold a meeting to review and vote on the documents that guide the implementation of the new social studies standards for grades K-5.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

