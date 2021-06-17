Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Reward offered after Breonna Taylor mural vandalized

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK7O5_0aX2UvfQ00

A mural of Breonna Taylor in her hometown has been vandalized, and a reward is being offered to help find those responsible for the damage.

The newly unveiled mural on an outdoor basketball court in Louisville was damaged by two people on a motorbike last week. The bike left long skid marks over the portrait of the Black woman, whose death at the hands of police last year galvanized nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

A security video posted by the Louisville Metro Council on its Facebook page showed two people on a bike damaging the court.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said the vandals hurt the healing process going on in the city since her daughter’s death.

“I hope that when you are caught you face charges for your heinous acts and you know you failed the city and the community with your disregard for a black life, a woman’s life, a life that has brought this city and its communities together like never before,” Palmer said in a statement.

An anonymous donor has offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The mural was unveiled on the court on June 4.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot by police in her apartment during a no-knock search warrant on March 13, 2020 after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at officers. No drugs were found and none of the three white officers who fired into her home were charged by a grand jury in connection with her death.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
516
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Police Brutality#The Vandals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Two women file lawsuit claiming Kentucky deputies used excessive force

It was a classic case of “good cop, bad cop,” per attorney Greg Belzley. The conduct of Belzley’s “bad cops” in this case led to two women filing a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies violated their civil rights when pulling them out of a vehicle driven by a man who had evaded police for several minutes on the night of Sept. 20, 2020.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Injuries, arrests mar 5-day ‘Redneck Rave’ at Kentucky park

Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave.”. Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature “mud, music and mayhem,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawmaker files suit over 2020 protest arrests

A Kentucky lawmaker, her daughter and a Louisville activist have filed a lawsuit over their arrests on felony riot charges during last summer’s racial injustice protests. State Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat, filed the suit Monday in Louisville with Ashanti Scott and Shameka Parrish-Wright, a local activist and candidate for mayor, the Courier Journal reported.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with assaulting officer after leading police on chase

A Kentucky man was arrested and charged with assualting and an officer — among other charges — after leading multiple poloice officers on a chase early Saturday morning. On Saturday June 12, at 2:30 a.m. Danville Police responded to a Streamland subdivision regarding a suspicious vehicle report. Officers were given the vehicle description and began canvassing the area. Officers Ryan White and Dakota Rakes located the vehicle near Middlebrook Drive where it stopped in the middle of the roadway.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Unsuspecting pedestrians in one Kentucky town being hit by water bead projectiles. Police looking for perpetrators.

Unsuspecting pedestrians are being terrorized in one Kentucky town after being dowsed with water bead projectiles and police are looking for the perpetrators. The Danville Police Department has investigated several reports in the downtown area of pedestrians and vehicles being struck by water bead projectiles. The perpetrators have shot unsuspecting...