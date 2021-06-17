Another Kentucky man joins more than a dozen already charged in connection with Capitol riot

Another Kentucky resident has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, authorities said.

Kurt Peterson of Hodgenville was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities, the FBI in Louisville said in a tweet. Peterson is charged with obstruction an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering a restricted building, the FBI said.

Further details weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Peterson has an attorney.

More than a dozen Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the Capitol, according to U.S. Department of Justice records.