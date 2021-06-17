Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Panoply Gives Customers More Storage And Higher Performance With Move To Google Cloud BigQuery For Data Warehousing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Data Warehouse Compatibility Gives Customers A Larger Data Repository For Greater Data Agility With Faster Performance To Connect To BI Tools That Grow With Their Business. Panoply,a cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store, and access business data, announced that the company is now hosting its data warehouse services on Google Cloud BigQuery. Panoply users can now link data from a variety of sources to any business intelligence tool compatible with BigQuery, including Looker, Tableau, Power BI, and Google Data Studio to simplify analytics and set up or improve their data stack from end to end.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Cloud Computing#Data Warehouse#Google Cloud Bigquery#Tableau#Power Bi#Google Data Studio#Tb#Google Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee and Google Cloud partner

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in store and online. The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Analytics Attempts to Provide More Privacy Conscious Data Sources for Marketing / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Protecting the privacy of users is a really important thing since it can help facilitate an internet ecosystem wherein users would generally not be concerned with the thought of having their privacy compromised in any way, shape or form. This is why companies like Apple as well as Google are taking steps to ensure that consumers get the chance to control the data that can be used for various purposes, but one pertinent side effect of this that really should be noted to an extent is the fact that this severely limits the marketing capabilities of various brands.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google Cloud and AMD team up for high-performance Tau VMs

In an effort to help organizations tackle their scale-out workloads, Google Cloud has teamed up with AMD to create a new virtual machine (VM) family called Tau VM. Tau VM is part of the search giant's Compute Engine portfolio and these new instances provide customers with the right combination of performance, price and easy integration for scale out applications.
Economyclickdimensions.com

Customer Data Solutions

Together, ClickDimensions Customer Data Solutions provide the data foundation you need to run effective campaigns, attract new leads, engage them with relevant content, convert them into paying customers and keep them for a lifetime. Understand and Improve Your Data Quality. Clean and complete data is the cornerstone for effective revenue...
Computersmssqltips.com

Azure Cloud Data Resources

As a data leader or professional in the modern era of cloud computing, the number of technologies, cloud services and cloud platforms available for use is staggering. This is a double-edged sword. On one side, we have access to more tools than ever to derive value from our data to make the digital transformation. Conversely, it can be difficult to pick the right tooling given that there are so many options in the public cloud.
Softwarephoronix.com

Google + Canonical Bring Ubuntu Pro To Google Cloud

At the end of 2019 "Ubuntu Pro" was announced as Ubuntu for Amazon's EC2 cloud with ten years of package updates/security, kernel livepatching, Canonical Landscape integration, and more. Google and Canonical are announcing today that Ubuntu Pro is now coming to Google Cloud. Ubuntu Pro is now available with Google...
Softwarelosalamosreporter.com

LANL: New Integration Of Cloud Technology With LANL High-Performing Computing Systems Leads To More Efficient Research Efforts

‘Charliecloud’ empowers users to explore innovative solutions to complex problems using next-generation computing applications, while minimizing disruptions from system upgrades. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS. Through ongoing collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), laboratory researchers are now able to use the power of cloud technologies...
BusinessDigiday

In a perpetual mission to compete with the Facebook-Google duopoly, UK’s Channel 4 aims for more ad dollars with customer data sharing regime

When British bank TSB ran ads for its Spend and Save account offerings featuring “Friends” star David Schwimmer as the prototypical hapless American tourist bumbling across the English countryside, even obliviously robbing soft-serve ice cream from a little kid, the risk-averse bank wanted to target specific people and directly measure its results.
Softwaredestinationcrm.com

Zeotap Integrates with Google Customer Match

Zeotap, a customer data platform provider, has integrated with Google Customer Match, enabling marketers to leverage their first-party data to engage audiences at scale across Google Search, Shopping, Gmail, YouTube and Display. By becoming a Customer Match partner, Zeotap allows marketers to upload their first-party data to Google Customer Match....
Technologymediapost.com

Pathwire Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

Email API provider Pathwire has joined the Google Cloud Marketplace, and will provide its email services to Google Marketplace customers. These services include transactional email, email delivery and deliverability, analytics and email parsing, the company says. The arrangement is “another step forward in our mission to help businesses build connected,...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Quantum computing comes to Google Cloud

Google Cloud has tied up with quantum computing startup IonQ to make its quantum hardware accessible through its cloud computing platform. The company’s 11-qubit quantum hardware is available to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers, and the company expects to make its 32-qubit system available later this year. Explaining the significance...
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Google Cloud, HCA Healthcare Agree To Partner On Data Analytics Platform

This week, HCA Healthcare and Google Cloud announced that they have teamed up to create a new analytics platform. The platform is intended to build on HCA’s long-term digital transformation strategy. The provider already has data from 32 billion encounters available, which it uses to take steps such as developing...
Businessaithority.com

LVMH and Google Cloud Create Strategic Partnership for AI and Cloud-Based Innovation

Today, LVMH and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and develop new cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Both companies will join forces to empower LVMH’s Maisons—the company’s individual luxury brands—to create new, personalized customer experiences that foster long-term growth. The partnership combines both companies’ creativity, assets, technological capabilities, thirst for innovation and recognized positions in their respective markets.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Storage performance metrics: Five key areas to look at

Assessing any investment in storage is a question of balancing cost, performance and capacity. But with the growth of solid-state storage and cloud data storage services, evaluating storage systems can be complex. Nonetheless, there are key storage performance metrics and definitions that IT teams can use to simplify comparisons between technologies and suppliers.
ComputersZDNet

Edge computing moves your data closer to your customers

Edge computing has been gaining momentum thanks to a highly distributed workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Edge computing allows compute resources, including analytical and other data processing, to be carried out closer to the sources of the data, says David Linthicum, chief cloud strategy officer at Deloitte Consulting. "Thus, we don't have to ship all of the data back to some sort of centralized processing existing in a traditional data center or on a public cloud,'' he says. "This increases the performance of those systems and does not require constant connectivity back to a centralized processing center."
BusinessFudzilla

Google moves to AMD on cloud

Google will offer cloud computing services based on AMD's newest data centre chip, Milan in a move likely to intensify AMD's push to grab market share from rival Intel. Cloud computing providers such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft are some of the biggest buyers of data centre chips. Google said...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Axiata doubles down on Google Cloud

Regional telecoms group Axiata will be expanding its use of Google Cloud services across the six telco brands under its fold in South and Southeast Asia. The telcos, including Dialog in Sri Lanka, Celcom in Malaysia, XL Axiata in Indonesia, Robi in Bangladesh, Ncell in Nepal and Smart in Cambodia, will start using Google Cloud’s compute, storage, and networking services to modernise their infrastructure.
Technologytechwire.net

Next-Gen Data Storage Helps Transform Data Availability and Speed

This modern state housing agency builds and manages affordable housing for residents. It plays a critical role in the housing-planning process, often dealing with asset management and compliance, the manufacture of homes and mobile homes, and planning and community development. As such, the agency had a lot of mobile and...
Technologysociable.co

Ingram Micro Cloud introduces new Marketplace-as-a-Service model to help reseller partners serve more customers at scale

Ingram Micro Cloud, a premium cloud services provider, today introduced its new Marketplace-as-a-Service model, which enables channel reseller partners to grow their business and serve more customers at scale through their own managed cloud marketplace. “By combining our powerful marketplace technology, industry expertise, and comprehensive product catalog, we’ve achieved a...