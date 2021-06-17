Panoply Gives Customers More Storage And Higher Performance With Move To Google Cloud BigQuery For Data Warehousing

Protecting the privacy of users is a really important thing since it can help facilitate an internet ecosystem wherein users would generally not be concerned with the thought of having their privacy compromised in any way, shape or form. This is why companies like Apple as well as Google are taking steps to ensure that consumers get the chance to control the data that can be used for various purposes, but one pertinent side effect of this that really should be noted to an extent is the fact that this severely limits the marketing capabilities of various brands.