Panoply Gives Customers More Storage And Higher Performance With Move To Google Cloud BigQuery For Data Warehousing
New Data Warehouse Compatibility Gives Customers A Larger Data Repository For Greater Data Agility With Faster Performance To Connect To BI Tools That Grow With Their Business. Panoply,a cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store, and access business data, announced that the company is now hosting its data warehouse services on Google Cloud BigQuery. Panoply users can now link data from a variety of sources to any business intelligence tool compatible with BigQuery, including Looker, Tableau, Power BI, and Google Data Studio to simplify analytics and set up or improve their data stack from end to end.aithority.com