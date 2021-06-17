Peter Gabriel

I have a list I call, “Punk but not punk rock.” It’s a handful people that likely never had a mohawk, don’t know Black Flag or why they should pick a favorite singer from the band’s history, and lack any questionable tattoos they maybe got done in a squat. They’re on this list because their desire to do their own thing, while giving zero fucks, is eclipsed only by their talent and output. The list of weirdos, non-conformists, and other assorted geniuses includes the Marx Brothers, Carrie Fisher, Miles Davis, anybody involved with Mad magazine, Dorothy Parker, James Baldwin, and, especially, Elliott Gould. The way Gould has lived his life, and presented himself on screen, specifically in the 1970s, is a blueprint for surviving—and, possibly, thriving—in 2021.