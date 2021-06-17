Cancel
POTUS

Peter Gabriel

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Industry figures warn nightclubs and music venues also being pushed towards 'financial cliff edge' by delay in lockdown easing.

www.theguardian.com
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Julie Christie
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Mike Leigh
WorldNME

Peter Gabriel warns he may have to cancel WOMAD without government insurance

WOMAD founder Peter Gabriel has said that this year’s edition of the festival may be cancelled, unless the government offers an insurance program. All limits on social distancing and crowd capacities were due to be lifted on June 21, however Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week (June 14) that this will now not take place until July 19 due to the spread of new COVID-19 variants.
Musicirvinetimes.com

Music festival industry stands on the brink of collapse, warns Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel has warned the music festival industry stands “on the brink of collapse” as he called for the Government to give more certainty to event organisers. The Genesis musician, who co-founded the world music festival Womad in 1980, said the organisers are faced with “one very difficult and heart-wrenching decision” about whether the event can go ahead this year.
