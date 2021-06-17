Probe into inmate death results in charges against Olean man

An investigation into the death of an inmate at the Cattaraugus County Jail in May has led to an arrest. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Daniel Klein of Olean was arrested Tuesday afternoon for manslaughter in the 2nd degree, criminally negligent homicide, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of prison contraband. The charges stem from an investigation into the death of 36-year-old Franklin Chase from the Olean area, who was being held on a charge of violating parole. Klein was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.