To be a student of life is to always be learning, and the guests on these episodes of Track Two Podcast are constantly seeking to understand our world and their communities better. Although these guests have solidified their careers, they continue to learn and teach themselves about new topics, constantly growing their repertoire. It can be easy to settle into comfort, but as you will see, being a student of life is a much more rewarding experience. Gaining new perspectives can help in your day-to-day actions and allows for constant improvement, and there is always room for further growth.