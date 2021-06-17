Cancel
Better Homes And Gardens® Real Estate Announces Affiliation Of Family-Owned Brokerage In Reno, Nevada

By Better Homes, Gardens Real Estate LLC
franchising.com
Cover picture for the articleFirm looks to mirror local market growth by aligning with real estate’s lifestyle brand. The family-owned brokerage is led by Bryan and Kimberly Drakulich and their daughter Balee. Several years after earning his real estate license at the age of 18, Bryan and his father Stan founded Drakulich Realty, making it one of the longest continually-owned family brokerages in the area. Kimberly emulates the Drakulich family entrepreneurial spirit with nearly three decades of real estate experience. Bryan and Kimberly’s nephew, Adrian, is also a member of the company’s leadership team and a top-producing agent.

