Hungry Howie's Pizza Opens Two New Locations In Denver

National Pizza Franchise Expands its Footprint in Colorado. The new Hungry Howie’s in Aurora, CO is owned by husband Mike Maloney and wife Michelle Arnold. Prior to Hungry Howie’s, Mike was the Production Manager for home improvement franchise Bath Fitter in Colorado. With existing experience working in a franchise, Mike knew he wanted to get involved in the industry, it was just a matter of the company to invest in. After extensive research and learning more about Hungry Howie’s successful franchise model and its company culture, Mike knew Hungry Howie’s was the one. With the support of Michelle and his daughter Mikayla, who will be the manager running their day-to-day operations, Hungry Howie’s Aurora will be a family-run business and they hope to open more stores in the Denver Metro area in the future.