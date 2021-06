Even I, someone who barely follows sports, know that Cristiano Ronaldo is a global soccer star. Like, a huge one. And now I know that even the smallest actions by celebrities like Ronaldo can move the stock market in an instant. ESPN reports that his snub of two bottles of Coke at a press conference caused the stock value to drop by 1.6%, which doesn’t sound like a lot at first, until you realize that it was $4 billion dollars.