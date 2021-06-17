Pebble Mine: Permit Denial Is Not Enough

To truly meet the nation’s climate goals, we must address the efficiency and fossil fuel consumption of our buildings, which are responsible for about 40 percent of all climate pollution. Efficient building electrification is a key strategy to achieve a climate-friendly future, through increased energy efficiency and the use of heat pump technology to electrify end uses. When paired with an electricity grid that is increasingly powered by low-carbon energy sources like solar or wind power, any efficient, electrified building will be responsible for much lower carbon emissions than one that uses fossil fuels. In addition, the impact of reduced fossil fuel consumption in buildings is magnified as we follow the supply chain upstream, as less gas and oil use means fewer leaks from extracting and transporting these dirty fuels.