Pebble Mine: Permit Denial Is Not Enough

By Joel Reynolds
 9 days ago
As Bristol Bay Tribes unite to demand EPA action now, Canadian owner of destructive mining scheme remains undeterred by federal permit denial, overwhelming opposition, and catastrophic risk to world’s greatest wild salmon fishery. If the destructive Pebble Mine is dead, someone needs to tell its tone-deaf Canadian owner Northern Dynasty...

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

