Respiratory therapy programs receive Apex Recognition Award
Both of the University of Missouri School of Health Professions respiratory therapy programs recently received the Apex Recognition Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). Mizzou operates bachelor’s degree programs with an emphasis in respiratory therapy in Columbia and at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. These two programs join only seven others among 436 accredited entry-level programs to earn this recognition in 2021.showme.missouri.edu