Lovely Hollow Farm Announces 2021 Opening Date

Get ready to put together the most gorgeous custom flower bouquets of your life as Lovely Hollow Farm in Caldwell prepares to open for their 2021 season. The lovely, Lovely Hollow Farm has announced they will open for the 2021 season Wednesday, June 30th at 6pm out in Caldwell and we couldn't be more excited about it! Last year I took my then fiancé, now wife and we picked all kinds of flowers, pretty much everything we could fit in a bucket, plus some giant sunflowers! This year they're coming back and they have a whole new crop of beautiful flowers getting set to bloom and make their way into your life!