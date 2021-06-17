Cancel
Record Number of Ticks Invading New York State This Summer

A record number of ticks are exploding in New York state. Saravanan Thangamani, who runs the Upstate Medical University Tick Testing lab says “ticks are exploding” in New York State. The testing lab processed at least 100 ticks every day in May. "The month of May has been the busiest...

Public HealthPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

New York State COVID Disaster Emergency Will End On Thursday

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York will end the state disaster emergency that was declared on March 7, 2020 to fight COVID-19. Cuomo says given New York’s dramatic progress against the virus and with the success in vaccination rates and declining hospitalization and positivity rates statewide, the state of emergency will expire on Thursday.
Broome County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Free Fishing and Boat Rental in Broome County

Grab a pole for free fishing weekend in New York and, if you visit Broome County parks, even the boat is free. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county is onboard with the program angling in people to take up fishing. Saturday and Sunday, June 25 & 26 visitors...
New York City, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Ten Random Things Invented in New York

When you think of New York, I know most people think of New York City. The big city and bright lights, immigrants bringing their skills and ideas that would change the country. Some of those things were inventions that we still use today. Of course, we can't limit ourselves to just New York City, the entire Empire State has contributed inventions that changed history and some we still use today.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

To Say You’re From Central New York, You Must Have Tried These 7 Foods

Every region of the state has signature foods, some have more odd choices than others. In CNY, we have very tasty and unique foods that are a must-try for everyone. I suppose I can't say I'm from here, I have only tried five out of the seven. Some of these foods are actually able to be found in other parts of New York State. Things like Chicken Riggies. If you truly are from Central New York, you obviously know that nobody makes Chicken Riggies like Utica makes Chicken Riggies. That is just one of those facts you can absolutely bank on.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Iconic New York State Car Dealer, Billy Fuccillo Passes Away

Billy Fuccillo, who ended commercials for his car dealerships with his trademark saying “It’s gonna be Huuuuuugge, has died. The Times Union in Albany, NY has reported that Fuccillo passed away due to health complications. Fuccillo had been in declining health for an extended period. Fuccillo Automotive Group, based in...
Little Falls, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Little Falls Man Hits a Bear With His Car and the Bear Won

Hitting a turkey really isn't all that uncommon in New York after all. Hitting a bear? How many can say that?. A story about a turkey flying into a Utica area couple's windshield led to several people sharing similar experiences on social media. Who knew it was that common? It also led to one man who ran into a bear.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Teen Wins Full College Scholarship in NYS Vaccine Drawing

As you may already know, earlier this week, New York State reached the 70% benchmark for those 18 and older to be vaccinated for the coronavirus that Governor Cuomo set to remove almost all COVID-related restrictions in the state. That was certainly great news to hear and now, here's more great news for an Oneonta family: 14-year-old Jordan Gallusser won a full-ride, four-year scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school, which includes room and board in the 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' vaccine incentive. Imagine how happy his parents must feel! I entered my son who's headed off to college this fall to win and I haven't given up hope yet of him winning since there are still three drawings left. In each weekly random drawing, 10 winners across the state are chosen. There will be a total of 50 teens (age range of 12-17) winning scholarships.
New York City, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

These Are The 6 Presidents Who Are Buried In New York State

It should come as no surprise that many United States Presidents have been laid to rest in New York. But a few of them are actually quite surprising. Presidents have always been super fascinating to me. I'm not sure if it's the prestige of the position, or just shearly the power and prospects of change that they can potentially offer. What also is super fascinating is the number of Presidents that are buried inside New York State. We have had 46 presidents over the span of 245 years, and 6 of them will forever reside in New York. As someone who is super knowledgeable can literally name all of the presidents in order, I was even shocked that a few of these presidents are buried in The Empire State.
New York City, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

New York Considers a $1,200 ‘Back-to-Work’ Bonus

As New York businesses struggle to hire employees, New York lawmakers are considering enticing workers to apply for jobs with a "back to work" bonus. Several other states are offering workers an incentive to go back to work. Arizona is offering $2,000, Montana is offering $1,200, and Connecticut recently announced a $1,000 back-to-work bonus.
HealthPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

NY State Reaches 70% Vaccine Benchmark; NYS Fair Can Reopen 100% Capacity

It's news that many of us New Yorkers have been waiting to hear. Yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State has reached the COVID-19 vaccine benchmark it was hoping to achieve: a 70% vaccine rate throughout the state. Along with that announcement, Cuomo also said that now the 2021 New York State Fair can reopen at 100% capacity.
Utica, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Exciting New Legislation Passed For New York State Dog Owners

This new legislation is great news for dog owners of bully breeds like American Pit Bull Terriers, English Bulldogs, Bull Mastiffs, Bull Terriers, Rotties, Dobermans, German Shepherds and more. New York State Assembly bill A4075 has been passed and is now on the way to Governor Cuomo to sign into...