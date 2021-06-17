Record Number of Ticks Invading New York State This Summer

It should come as no surprise that many United States Presidents have been laid to rest in New York. But a few of them are actually quite surprising. Presidents have always been super fascinating to me. I'm not sure if it's the prestige of the position, or just shearly the power and prospects of change that they can potentially offer. What also is super fascinating is the number of Presidents that are buried inside New York State. We have had 46 presidents over the span of 245 years, and 6 of them will forever reside in New York. As someone who is super knowledgeable can literally name all of the presidents in order, I was even shocked that a few of these presidents are buried in The Empire State.