Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Reprogramming signal transduction through a designer receptor tyrosine kinase

By Tatphon Kongkrongtong, Yuka Sumigama, Teruyuki Nagamune, Masahiro Kawahara
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControlling signal transduction with artificial designer receptors is a promising approach to realize future medicine for intractable diseases. Although several functional artificial receptors have been reported by domain engineering, more sophisticated engineering within domains has yet to be thoroughly investigated. Here we demonstrate motif-based engineering of a receptor tyrosine kinase for reprogramming signal transduction. We design a scaffold-less tyrosine kinase domain that does not recruit any signal transducers but retains its kinase function. The resultant scaffold-less tyrosine kinase domain is linked to a tyrosine motif that recruits a target signaling molecule upon its phosphorylation. The engineered tyrosine motif–kinase fusion protein is further connected to a small molecule- or light-dependent dimerizing domain that can switch on the kinase activity in response to an external stimulus. The resultant designer receptors attain specific chemical- or photo-activation of signaling molecules of interest in mammalian cells. Thus, our designer receptor tyrosine kinase proves the possibility of rationally reprogramming intracellular signal transduction on a motif basis. The motif-based receptor engineering may realize tailor-made functional receptors useful in the fields of biology and medicine.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Receptor Tyrosine Kinase#Design#Reprogramming#Fv#Car#Synnotch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers propose new strategy for developing drugs based on inhibition of tyrosine kinases

A study performed by researchers at the Institute for Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC-CSIC) from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) in collaboration with Stony Brook University (USA) proposes a new strategy for the development of new drugs based on the inhibition of tyrosine kinase enzymes, molecules that activate and trigger many cellular processes. The results have been published in the Chemistry - A European Journal.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of G-bound metabotropic glutamate receptors mGlu2 and mGlu4

The metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGlus) have key roles in modulating cell excitability and synaptic transmission in response to glutamate (the main excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system)1. It has previously been suggested that only one receptor subunit within an mGlu homodimer is responsible for coupling to G protein during receptor activation2. However, the molecular mechanism that underlies the asymmetric signalling of mGlus remains unknown. Here we report two cryo-electron microscopy structures of human mGlu2 and mGlu4 bound to heterotrimeric Gi protein. The structures reveal a G-protein-binding site formed by three intracellular loops and helices III and IV that is distinct from the corresponding binding site in all of the other G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structures. Furthermore, we observed an asymmetric dimer interface of the transmembrane domain of the receptor in the two mGlu–Gi structures. We confirmed that the asymmetric dimerization is crucial for receptor activation, which was supported by functional data; this dimerization may provide a molecular basis for the asymmetric signal transduction of mGlus. These findings offer insights into receptor signalling of class C GPCRs.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Scientists decipher the activation mechanism of a chemokine receptor

Chemokine receptors, located at the surface of many immune cells, play an important role in their function. Chemokines are small proteins that bind to these receptors and control the movement and behavior of white blood cells. However, despite the importance of this family of receptors, their activation mechanism remains poorly...
CancerNature.com

MCM8 is regulated by EGFR signaling and promotes the growth of glioma stem cells through its interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors

Mini-chromosome maintenance (MCM) proteins are critical components of DNA-replication-licensing factors. MCM8 is an MCM protein that exhibits oncogenic functions in several human malignancies. However, the role of MCM8 in glioblastomas (GBMs) has remained unclear. In the present study, we investigated the biological functions and mechanisms of MCM8 in glioma stem cells (GSCs). The clinical relevance of MCM8 mRNA expression was explored via TCGA and REMBRANDT datasets. The effects of MCM8 on the self-renewal and tumorigenicity of GSCs were examined both in vitro and in vivo. The regulation of MCM8 expression and its interacting proteins were also evaluated. We found that the expression of MCM8 was elevated in high-grade gliomas and classical molecular subtypes and was inversely correlated with patient prognosis. GSCs had a significantly higher expression of MCM8 compared with that in normal glioma cells. Silencing of MCM8 induced G0/G1 arrest and apoptosis, as well as inhibited the proliferation and self-renewal of GSCs. Forced expression of MCM8 enhanced clonogenicity of GSCs both in vitro and in vivo. MCM8 expression was regulated by EGFR signaling, which was mediated by NF-κB (p65). MCM8 interacted with DNA-replication-initiating factors—including EZH2, CDC6, and CDCA2—and influenced these factors to associate with chromatin. In addition, MCM8 knockdown increased the sensitivity of GSCs to radiation and TMZ treatments. Our findings suggest that MCM8, regulated by the EGFR pathway, maintains the clonogenic and tumorigenic potential of GSCs through interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors; hence, MCM8 may represent a novel therapeutic target in GBMs.
ScienceNature.com

GluD1 is a signal transduction device disguised as an ionotropic receptor

Ionotropic glutamate delta receptors 1 (GluD1) and 2 (GluD2) exhibit the molecular architecture of postsynaptic ionotropic glutamate receptors, but assemble into trans-synaptic adhesion complexes by binding to secreted cerebellins that in turn interact with presynaptic neurexins1,2,3,4. It is unclear whether neurexin–cerebellin–GluD1/2 assemblies serve an adhesive synapse-formation function or mediate trans-synaptic signalling. Here we show in hippocampal synapses, that binding of presynaptic neurexin–cerebellin complexes to postsynaptic GluD1 controls glutamate receptor activity without affecting synapse numbers. Specifically, neurexin-1–cerebellin-2 and neurexin-3–cerebellin-2 complexes differentially regulate NMDA (N-methyl-d-aspartate) receptors and AMPA (α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid) receptors by activating distinct postsynaptic GluD1 effector signals. Of note, minimal GluD1 and GluD2 constructs containing only their N-terminal cerebellin-binding and C-terminal cytoplasmic domains, joined by an unrelated transmembrane region, fully control the levels of NMDA and AMPA receptors. The distinct signalling specificity of presynaptic neurexin-1 and neurexin-35,6 is encoded by their alternatively spliced splice site 4 sequences, whereas the regulatory functions of postsynaptic GluD1 are mediated by conserved cytoplasmic sequence motifs spanning 5–13 residues. Thus, GluDs are signalling molecules that regulate NMDA and AMPA receptors by an unexpected transduction mechanism that bypasses their ionotropic receptor architecture and directly converts extracellular neurexin–cerebellin signals into postsynaptic receptor responses.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel DNA hypermethylation of the adenylate kinase 5 promoter in colorectal adenocarcinoma

Adenylate kinase 5 (AK5) belongs to the adenylate kinase family that catalyses reversible phosphate transfer between adenine nucleotides, and it is related to various energetic signalling mechanisms. However, the role of AK5 in colorectal cancer (CRC) has not been reported. In this study, AK5 was significantly hypermethylated in CRC compared to adjacent normal tissues (P < 0.0001) and normal tissues (P = 0.0015). Although the difference in mRNA expression was not statistically significant in all of them, the selected 49 cases of CRC tissues with AK5 hypermethylation with the cut off value of 40% showed a significant inverse correlation with mRNA expression (P = 0.0003). DNA methylation of AK5 promoter significantly decreased and AK5 expression recovered by 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine, DNA methyltransferase inhibitor in CRC cell lines. In addition, AK5 promoter activity significantly decreased due to DNA methyltransferase, and it increased due to 5-aza. Moreover, AK5 regulated the phosphorylated AMPK and mTOR phosphorylation and inhibited the cell migration and cell invasion in CRC cell lines. Furthermore, low AK5 expression is associated with poor differentiation (P = 0.014). These results demonstrate that the AK5 promoter is frequently hypermethylated and induced methylation-mediated gene down-regulation. AK5 expression regulates AMPK/mTOR signalling and may be closely related to metastasis in colorectal adenocarcinoma.
ScienceNature.com

Reconstituting T cell receptor selection in-silico

Each T cell receptor (TCR) gene is created without regard for which substances (antigens) the receptor can recognize. T cell selection culls developing T cells when their TCRs (i) fail to recognize major histocompatibility complexes (MHCs) that act as antigen presenting platforms or (ii) recognize with high affinity self-antigens derived from healthy cells and tissue. While T cell selection has been thoroughly studied, little is known about which TCRs are retained or removed by this process. Therefore, we develop an approach using TCR gene sequencing and machine learning to identify patterns in TCR protein sequences influencing the outcome of T cell receptor selection. We verify the trained models classify TCRs from developing T cells as being before selection and TCRs from mature T cells as being after selection. Our approach may provide future avenues for studying the relationship between T cell selection and conditions like autoimmune diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Understanding LRRK2 kinase activity in preclinical models and human subjects through quantitative analysis of LRRK2 and pT73 Rab10

Variants in the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) gene are associated with increased risk for familial and sporadic Parkinson’s disease (PD). Pathogenic variants in LRRK2, including the common variant G2019S, result in increased LRRK2 kinase activity, supporting the therapeutic potential of LRRK2 kinase inhibitors for PD. To better understand the role of LRRK2 in disease and to support the clinical development of LRRK2 inhibitors, quantitative and high-throughput assays to measure LRRK2 levels and activity are needed. We developed and applied such assays to measure the levels of LRRK2 as well as the phosphorylation of LRRK2 itself or one of its substrates, Rab10 (pT73 Rab10). We observed increased LRRK2 activity in various cellular models of disease, including iPSC-derived microglia, as well as in human subjects carrying the disease-linked variant LRRK2 G2019S. Capitalizing on the high-throughput and sensitive nature of these assays, we detected a significant reduction in LRRK2 activity in subjects carrying missense variants in LRRK2 associated with reduced disease risk. Finally, we optimized these assays to enable analysis of LRRK2 activity following inhibition in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and whole blood, demonstrating their potential utility as biomarkers to assess changes in LRRK2 expression and activity in the clinic.
ScienceScience Now

NF-κB dynamics determine the stimulus specificity of epigenomic reprogramming in macrophages

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc0269, this issue p. 1349; see also abj2040, p. 1263. The epigenome of macrophages can be reprogrammed by extracellular cues, but the extent to which different stimuli achieve this is unclear. Nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) is a transcription factor that is activated by all pathogen-associated stimuli and can reprogram the epigenome by activating latent enhancers. However, we show that NF-κB does so only in response to a subset of stimuli. This stimulus specificity depends on the temporal dynamics of NF-κB activity, in particular whether it is oscillatory or non-oscillatory. Non-oscillatory NF-κB opens chromatin by sustained disruption of nucleosomal histone–DNA interactions, enabling activation of latent enhancers that modulate expression of immune response genes. Thus, temporal dynamics can determine a transcription factor’s capacity to reprogram the epigenome in a stimulus-specific manner.
WildlifeScience Now

Plant “helper” immune receptors are Ca-permeable nonselective cation channels

You are currently viewing the abstract. Plant nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat receptors (NLRs) regulate immunity and cell death. In Arabidopsis, a subfamily of “helper” NLRs are required by many “sensor” NLRs. Active NRG1.1 oligomerized, was enriched in plasma membrane puncta and conferred cytoplasmic Ca2+ influx in plant and human cells. NRG1.1-dependent Ca2+ influx and cell death were sensitive to Ca2+ channel blockers and were suppressed by mutations impacting oligomerization or plasma membrane enrichment. Ca2+ influx and cell death mediated by NRG1.1 and ACTIVATED DISEASE RESISTANCE 1 (ADR1), another “helper” NLR, required conserved negatively charged N-terminal residues. Whole-cell voltage-clamp recordings demonstrate that Arabidopsis “helper” NLRs form Ca2+-permeable cation channels to directly regulate cytoplasmic Ca2+ levels and consequent cell death. Thus, “helper” NLRs transduce cell death signals directly.
ScienceNature.com

Self-assembly of an anion receptor with metal-dependent kinase inhibition and potent in vitro anti-cancer properties

One topical area of supramolecular chemistry is the binding of anionic species but despite the importance of anions in diverse cellular processes and for cancer development, anion receptors or ‘binders’ have received little attention as potential anti-cancer therapeutics. Here we report self-assembling trimetallic cryptands (e.g. [L2(Metal)3]6+ where Metal = Cu2+, Zn2+ or Mn2+) which can encapsulate a range of anions and which show metal-dependent differences in chemical and biological reactivities. In cell studies, both [L2Cu3]6+ and [L2Zn3]6+ complexes are highly toxic to a range of human cancer cell lines and they show significant metal-dependent selective activity towards cancer cells compared to healthy, non-cancerous cells (by up to 2000-fold). The addition of different anions to the complexes (e.g. PO43ˉ, SO42ˉ or PhOPO32ˉ) further alters activity and selectivity allowing the activity to be modulated via a self-assembly process. The activity is attributed to the ability to either bind or hydrolyse phosphate esters and mechanistic studies show differential and selective inhibition of multiple kinases by both [L2Cu3]6+ and [L2Zn3]6+ complexes but via different mechanisms.
CancerNature.com

Influenza virus infection expands the breadth of antibody responses through IL-4 signalling in B cells

Influenza viruses are a major public health problem. Vaccines are the best available countermeasure to induce effective immunity against infection with seasonal influenza viruses; however, the breadth of antibody responses in infection versus vaccination is quite different. Here, we show that nasal infection controls two sequential processes to induce neutralizing IgG antibodies recognizing the hemagglutinin (HA) of heterotypic strains. The first is viral replication in the lung, which facilitates exposure of shared epitopes that are otherwise hidden from the immune system. The second process is the germinal center (GC) response, in particular, IL-4 derived from follicular helper T cells has an essential role in the expansion of rare GC-B cells recognizing the shared epitopes. Therefore, the combination of exposure of the shared epitopes and efficient proliferation of GC-B cells is critical for generating broadly-protective antibodies. These observations provide insight into mechanisms promoting broad protection from virus infection.
SciencePhys.org

Metabotropic glutamate receptor structures reveal potential drug target for neurological diseases

Metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGlus), which belong to class C G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family, play key roles in modulating neuronal excitability and synaptic transmission in the central nervous system. The mGlus (mGlu1-8) identified in humans serve as therapeutic targets for a variety of neurological and psychiatric disorders such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia, but drugs targeting the mGlus are not currently available.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of Polo-like kinase 4 induces mitotic defects and DNA damage in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), a key regulator of centriole biogenesis, has recently been shown to play key roles in tumorigenesis. Blocking PLK4 expression by interference or targeted drugs exhibits attractive potential in improving the efficacy of chemotherapy. Nevertheless, the role of PLK4 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still undefined. In this study, we discover that PLK4 is a potential target for the treatment of DLBCL, and demonstrate the efficacy of a PLK4 inhibitor when used in combination with doxorubicin. Pharmaceutical inhibition of PLK4 with CFI-400945 inhibited DLBCL cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death. The anti-tumor effects were accompanied by mitotic defects, including polyploidy and cytokinesis failure. Activation of p53 and Hippo/YAP tumor suppressor signaling pathway was identified as the potential mechanisms driving CFI-400945 activity. Moreover, CFI-400945 treatment resulted in activation of DNA damage response. Combining CFI-400945 with doxorubicin markedly delayed tumor progression in DLBCL xenografts. Finally, PLK4 was increased in primary DLBCL tissues and cell lines. High levels of PLK4 expression were associated with poor survival in the patients receiving CHOP-based treatment, implicating PLK4 as a predictive biomarker of DLBCL chemosensitivity. These results provide the therapeutic potential of CFI-400945 both as monotherapy or in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of DLBCL.
ScienceNature.com

Site selective C–H functionalization of Mitragyna alkaloids reveals a molecular switch for tuning opioid receptor signaling efficacy

Mitragynine (MG) is the most abundant alkaloid component of the psychoactive plant material “kratom”, which according to numerous anecdotal reports shows efficacy in self-medication for pain syndromes, depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. We have developed a synthetic method for selective functionalization of the unexplored C11 position of the MG scaffold (C6 position in indole numbering) via the use of an indole-ethylene glycol adduct and subsequent iridium-catalyzed borylation. Through this work we discover that C11 represents a key locant for fine-tuning opioid receptor signaling efficacy. 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7OH), the parent compound with low efficacy on par with buprenorphine, is transformed to an even lower efficacy agonist by introducing a fluorine substituent in this position (11-F-7OH), as demonstrated in vitro at both mouse and human mu opioid receptors (mMOR/hMOR) and in vivo in mouse analgesia tests. Low efficacy opioid agonists are of high interest as candidates for generating safer opioid medications with mitigated adverse effects.
ScienceNature.com

Glucocorticoid receptor signaling in ventral tegmental area neurons increases the rewarding value of a high-fat diet in mice

The reward system, which consists of dopaminergic neurons projecting from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) to the nucleus accumbens and caudate-putamen in the striatum, has an important role in the pathogenesis of not only drug addiction but also diet-induced obesity. In the present study, we examined whether signaling through glucocorticoid receptors (GRs) in the reward system affects the rewarding value of a high-fat diet (HFD). To do so, we generated mice that lack functional GRs specifically in dopaminergic neurons (D-KO mice) or corticostriatal neurons (CS-KO mice), subjected the mice to caloric restriction stress conditions, and evaluated the rewarding value of a HFD by conditioned place preference (CPP) test. Caloric restriction induced increases in serum corticosterone to similar levels in all genotypes. While CS-KO as well as WT mice exhibited a significant preference for HFD in the CPP test, D-KO mice exhibited no such preference. There were no differences between WT and D-KO mice in consumption of HFD after fasting or cognitive function evaluated by a novel object recognition test. These data suggest that glucocorticoid signaling in the VTA increases the rewarding value of a HFD under restricted caloric stress.
ScienceNature.com

Role of backbone strain in de novo design of complex α/β protein structures

We previously elucidated principles for designing ideal proteins with completely consistent local and non-local interactions which have enabled the design of a wide range of new αβ-proteins with four or fewer β-strands. The principles relate local backbone structures to supersecondary-structure packing arrangements of α-helices and β-strands. Here, we test the generality of the principles by employing them to design larger proteins with five- and six- stranded β-sheets flanked by α-helices. The initial designs were monomeric in solution with high thermal stability, and the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) structure of one was close to the design model, but for two others the order of strands in the β-sheet was swapped. Investigation into the origins of this strand swapping suggested that the global structures of the design models were more strained than the NMR structures. We incorporated explicit consideration of global backbone strain into the design methodology, and succeeded in designing proteins with the intended unswapped strand arrangements. These results illustrate the value of experimental structure determination in guiding improvement of de novo design, and the importance of consistency between local, supersecondary, and global tertiary interactions in determining protein topology. The augmented set of principles should inform the design of larger functional proteins.
ScienceNature.com

The MLKL kinase-like domain dimerization is an indispensable step of mammalian MLKL activation in necroptosis signaling

MLKL phosphorylation by RIP3 is the commitment step of necroptosis execution, which could induce MLKL activation featured as MLKL monomer-oligomer transition. Here, we reported that the dimerization of the MLKL kinase-like domain was the direct consequence of RIP3 triggered MLKL-phosphorylation. Two inter-dimer interfaces were found in the crystal structure of human MLKL. Mutations destroying both interfaces could prevent RIP3-induced MLKL oligomerization and necroptosis efficiently. Moreover, we confirmed MLKL self-assembly by the internal coiled-coil region is necessary for MLKL oligomerization and function. The mutations disrupting coiled-coil self-assembly repressed necroptosis, but it did not prevent RIP3-induced dimerization of the MLKL kinase-like domain. So that, MLKL activation is a sequential process, which begins with kinase-like domain dimerization, and followed by internal coiled-coil region self-assembly to form a proper MLKL oligomer. Besides human MLKL, structural and functional analysis showed the kinase-like domain dimerization was conserved among mammalian species, suggesting it is a general step of the RIP3-induced MLKL activation process.
ScienceNature.com

Activating BK channels ameliorates vascular smooth muscle calcification through Akt signaling

Vascular calcification (VC) is characterized by pathological depositions of calcium and phosphate in the arteries and veins via an active cell-regulated process, in which vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) transform into osteoblast/chondrocyte-like cells as in bone formation. VC is associated with significant morbidity and mortality in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular disease, but the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In this study we investigated the role of large-conductance calcium-activated potassium (BK) channels in 3 experimental VC models. VC was induced in vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) by β-glycerophosphate (β-GP), or in rats by subtotal nephrectomy, or in mice by high-dosage vitamin D3. We showed that the expression of BK channels in the artery of CKD rats with VC and in β-GP-treated VSMCs was significantly decreased, which was functionally confirmed by patch-clamp recording. In β-GP-treated VSMCs, BK channel opener NS1619 (20 μM) significantly alleviated VC by decreasing calcium content and alkaline phosphatase activity. Furthermore, NS1619 decreased mRNA expression of ostoegenic genes OCN and OPN, as well as Runx2 (a key transcription factor involved in preosteoblast to osteoblast differentiation), and increased the expression of α-SMA protein, whereas BK channel inhibitor paxilline (10 μM) caused the opposite effects. In primary cultured VSMCs from BK−/− mice, BK deficiency aggravated calcification as did BK channel inhibitor in normal VSMCs. Moreover, calcification was more severe in thoracic aorta rings of BK−/− mice than in those of wild-type littermates. Administration of BK channel activator BMS191011 (10 mg· kg−1 ·d−1) in high-dosage vitamin D3-treated mice significantly ameliorated calcification. Finally, co-treatment with Akt inhibitor MK2206 (1 μM) or FoxO1 inhibitor AS1842856 (3 μM) in calcified VSMCs abrogated the effects of BK channel opener NS1619. Taken together, activation of BK channels ameliorates VC via Akt/FoxO1 signaling pathways. Strategies to activate BK channels and/or enhance BK channel expression may offer therapeutic avenues to control VC.