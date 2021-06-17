Babylon’s Fall – Phase One of Closed Beta Detailed, Starts in July
After a less-than-stellar (read: negative) reaction to its E3 2021 re-reveal, Babylon’s Fall is gearing up for the first phase of its closed beta. Sign-ups are currently available and the early part will focus mostly on “technical testing.” Producer Yosuke Saito says “To be completely honest, the game won’t be in a very enjoyable state.” However, with the help of players, Saito promises that they will eventually “experience the fun and excitement” that the game has to offer.gamingbolt.com