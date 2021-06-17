Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Babylon’s Fall – Phase One of Closed Beta Detailed, Starts in July

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a less-than-stellar (read: negative) reaction to its E3 2021 re-reveal, Babylon’s Fall is gearing up for the first phase of its closed beta. Sign-ups are currently available and the early part will focus mostly on “technical testing.” Producer Yosuke Saito says “To be completely honest, the game won’t be in a very enjoyable state.” However, with the help of players, Saito promises that they will eventually “experience the fun and excitement” that the game has to offer.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Canada#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Square Enix Showcase Officially Unveils Platinumgames’ Babylon’s Fall

Square Enix Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses a wide variety of video games in the industry, so much so that at E3 2021, it had its own showcase to present new IPs, content, updates and more for its video games. The Square Enix group of companies boasts an impressive portfolio of video games including the Final Fantasy series, Dragon Quest, Tomb Raider and more. Today, Square Enix, during its Square Enix Presents showcase, revealed an exclusive look at Babylon’s Fall, developed in partnership with Platinumgames, who developed Nier Automata, an excellent and well-loved game. Babylon’s Fall will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. Currently, there is no set release date, however player testing in the closed beta is available.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Elyon schedules second closed beta for August

Did you miss out on the first closed beta for Elyon this past May? You’re going to get another crack at trying out this fantasy MMO before it releases later this year, so don’t fret. Kakao Games announced this week that it’s scheduling a second closed beta test for August, with exact dates coming soon.
Video Gameswmleader.com

‘Babylon’s Fall’ will put a co-op twist on the PlatinumGames formula

The last time we saw Babylon’s Fall, it looked like a stylish third-person action game. That much hasn’t changed, but what we now know about the game is that it will be an online co-op title. In Babylon’s Fall, you’ll make a character and party up with up to three other players to take on various dungeons. At the end of each one, you’ll earn items and materials you can use to further build out your character.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Rocksmith+ music learning software announced at Ubisoft’s E3 show, closed beta today

Who’s ready to rock out? Ubisoft revealed a new trailer for their music learning game Rocksmith+ during their E3 presentation. This rhythm game is no Guitar Hero or Rock Band. Here, your controller is a real guitar. Rocksmith+ is designed as an educational experience, allowing players to plug in their guitar and play along. Players can learn how to play guitar at their own pace but in an interface similar to popular rhythm games in the market.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Babylon's Fall Showcases New Trailer, Announces Closed Beta

Square Enix showcased a new trailer for Babylon’s Fall at its E3 presentation. A sprinkle of lore combined and flashy combat sequences updated fans on some key aspects of the game, though Square didn’t drop an exact release date. Babylon’s Fall revolves around a group of heroes in their quest...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Babylon’s Fall Trailer Confirms PS5 Release in Addition to PS4 and Steam

During the Square Enix E3 presentation, the publisher announced that Babylon’s Fall will launch on PlayStation 5, along with PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. PlatinumGames provided some more details, noting that Babylon’s Fall is a live-service game, but it could also be played solo. It follows the traditional hack-and-slash gameplay style seen in the studio’s other games, like NieR: Automata. A closed beta for Babylon’s Fall will be coming later.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Babylon’s Fall awakens at E3 2021; new trailer for PlatinumGames game

Babylon’s Fall has been shown in an extensive new trailer during the Square Enix Presents of E3 2021. After two years with hardly any news, the work of PlatinumGames confirms that it will reach PS4, PlayStation 5 Y PC coming soon. Still no release date, but the video that you can see at the beginning of this news gives a good account of the progress that the game has experienced in recent months.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Here’s a better look at the PlayStation console exclusive Babylon’s Fall

Square Enix today gave us a deep-dive into Babylon’s Fall, a PlayStation console exclusive across both PS4 and PS5. “Babylon’s Fall from Square Enix is developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc., (NieR Automata),” Square began. “Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Co-op action game Babylon’s Fall finally gets gameplay trailer

Babylon’s Fall finally has a substantial gameplay trailer, which was revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 Showcase. The new trailer is the first time it’s been seen since the game was first announced in 2018. Players will team up tackling challenging dungeons in an attempt to scale the titular tower.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

More Babylon’s Fall shown at E3, revealed to be a live-service game

Although players mostly recognize PlatinumGames for its no-nonsense action games, its recent foray into the action RPG genre has brought them considerable success. NieR Automata became a surprise hit upon release, with players everywhere lauding it for its emotional storytelling and simple but polished action. The NieR Automata team’s next game, Babylon’s Fall, received a brand new trailer at the Square Enix E3 showcase along with a developer interview. Notably, the developer interview revealed that Babylon’s Fall will function as a live-service game, so PlatinumGames intends to drip-feed more and more content over time.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Babylon's Fall Gets Smashed with Dislikes Upon Its Gameplay Return

Babylon's Fall, the upcoming action RPG developed by Platinum Games and published by Square Enix, has finally returned to the fray with a brand new gameplay trailer. However, the reaction to said gameplay trailer has not been positive. On the official Square Enix YouTube channel, the video has been bombarded with dislikes, and while it's not quite as bad over on the PlayStation channel, it's still hard to ignore the negative ratio.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Rocksmith Returns with Rocksmith+; Closed Beta Announced

After a 10 year absence, the Rocksmith franchise returns with Rocksmith+, announced during today’s Ubisoft Forward event. Launching as a subscription later this year, Rocksmith+ takes aim at new musicians, giving them access to a vast library of songs to learn guitar and bass. Instruments can still be connected to your console and PC, as well as a mobile device, which can use the built-in microphone to track note playing.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Humankind is getting a closed beta

Amplitude Studios’ upcoming historical turn-based strategy game, Humankind, is getting a closed beta. The developer’s past OpenDevs sessions have focused on the early game, but the closed beta for Humankind will provide access through to the end of the Industrial era. Or 200 turns, whichever comes first. This represents five...
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Babylon's Fall resurfaces as a four-player live-service dungeon-crawler that's also coming to PS5

Platinum Games is bringing four-player live-service dungeon-crawler Babylon's Fall to PS5 as well as PS4 and PC. We haven't seen much of Babylon's Fall since its reveal at E3 2018, so it's only fitting that the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase brought us a long-awaited update. Previously, Platinum's next game was broadly positioned as a high fantasy hack-and-slash title, but we now know that Babylon's Fall is a true-blue dungeon-crawler that can be played solo or with up to three friends. The updated pitch is still fairly straightforward though: build a character called a Sentinel, slap on a Gideon Coffin, and customize your fighting style as you ascend the tower of Babylon while looting everything that isn't nailed down.