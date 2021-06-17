Peggy A. Coleman WALLINGFORD — Peggy A. Coleman, 88, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence, after a long illness. She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of James and Pearle (Moxiham) O'Keefe. Peggy enjoyed motorcycle racing, crocheting, crafting, road trips, St. Anne's Shrine and volunteering for Hands of Hope. Predeceased by husband Marvin Coleman and daughter Elizabeth L. Harding, she is survived by her children, Katherine Chandler, of Forest Dale, and Johnny Marvin Coleman, of Salisbury; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St., Middlebury, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in West Side Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenny Burke Farm, P.O. Box 75, Wallingford, VT 05773. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.