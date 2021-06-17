Cancel
Ludlow, VT

Jessie F. Greene

Rutland Herald
Rutland Herald
 9 days ago

Jessie F. Greene SPRINGFIELD — Jessie Frances Greene, 99, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 30, 1921, in Ludlow, the daughter of Marvin and Avis (Pinney) Jaegar. She graduated from. Hartford High School. In 1941, she married Bernard Greene in Quechee. He died in 1979. Mr. and Mrs. Greene owned and operated the Curve-In Restaurant, the Ten Eyke Diner and the Duck Inn Restaurant in Springfield. She enjoyed bowling. Survivors include four children, Judith Greene of Springfield, Raymond Greene of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Larry Greene of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Dale Greene of Cavendish; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Louise Scruton and Lea Green. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday. June 21, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour begins at 9 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Michael Mario. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

