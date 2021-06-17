Cancel
Science

Efficient precise in vivo base editing in adult dystrophic mice

By Li Xu, Chen Zhang, Haiwen Li, Peipei Wang, Yandi Gao, Nahush A. Mokadam, Jianjie Ma, W. David Arnold, Renzhi Han
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent advances in base editing have created an exciting opportunity to precisely correct disease-causing mutations. However, the large size of base editors and their inherited off-target activities pose challenges for in vivo base editing. Moreover, the requirement of a protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) nearby the mutation site further limits the targeting feasibility. Here we modify the NG-targeting adenine base editor (iABE-NGA) to overcome these challenges and demonstrate the high efficiency to precisely edit a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) mutation in adult mice. Systemic delivery of AAV9-iABE-NGA results in dystrophin restoration and functional improvement. At 10 months after AAV9-iABE-NGA treatment, a near complete rescue of dystrophin is measured in mdx4cv mouse hearts with up to 15% rescue in skeletal muscle fibers. The off-target activities remains low and no obvious toxicity is detected. This study highlights the promise of permanent base editing using iABE-NGA for the treatment of monogenic diseases.

www.nature.com
Cancer

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.
Agriculture

Increasing greenhouse production by spectral-shifting and unidirectional light-extracting photonics

Improving photosynthesis and light capture increases crop yield and paves a sustainable way to meet the growing global food demand. Here we introduce a spectral-shifting microphotonic thin film as a greenhouse envelope that can be scalably manufactured for augmented photosynthesis. By breaking the intrinsic propagation symmetry of light, the photonic microstructures can extract 89% of the internally generated light and deliver most of that in one direction towards photosynthetic organisms. The microphotonic film augments lettuce production by more than 20% in both indoor facilities with electric lighting and in a greenhouse with natural sunlight, offering the possibility of increasing crop production efficiency in controlled environments.
Science

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Chemistry

Large scale self-assembly of plasmonic nanoparticles on deformed graphene templates

Hierarchical heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) nanomaterials are versatile platforms for nanoscale optoelectronics. Further coupling of these 2D materials with plasmonic nanostructures, especially in non-close-packed morphologies, imparts new metastructural properties such as increased photosensitivity as well as spectral selectivity and range. However, the integration of plasmonic nanoparticles with 2D materials has largely been limited to lithographic patterning and/or undefined deposition of metallic structures. Here we show that colloidally synthesized zero-dimensional (0D) gold nanoparticles of various sizes can be deterministically self-assembled in highly-ordered, anisotropic, non-close-packed, multi-scale morphologies with templates designed from instability-driven, deformed 2D nanomaterials. The anisotropic plasmonic coupling of the particle arrays exhibits emergent polarization-dependent absorbance in the visible to near-IR regions. Additionally, controllable metasurface arrays of nanoparticles by functionalization with varying polymer brushes modulate the plasmonic coupling between polarization dependent and independent assemblies. This self-assembly method shows potential for bottom-up nanomanufacturing of diverse optoelectronic components and can potentially be adapted to a wide array of nanoscale 0D, 1D, and 2D materials.
Medical Science

Targeting of the CD80/86 proinflammatory axis as a therapeutic strategy to prevent severe COVID-19

An excessive immune response known as cytokine storm is the hallmark of severe COVID-19. The cause of this cytokine rampage is yet not known. Based on recent epidemiological evidence, we hypothesized that CD80/86 signaling is essential for this hyperinflammation, and that blocking this proinflammatory axis could be an effective therapeutic approach to protect against severe COVID-19. Here we provide exploratory evidence that abatacept, a drug that blocks CD80/86 co-stimulation, produces changes at the systemic level that are highly antagonistic of the proinflammatory processes elicited by COVID-19. Using RNA-seq from blood samples from a longitudinal cohort of n = 38 rheumatic patients treated with abatacept, we determined the immunological processes that are significantly regulated by this treatment. We then analyzed available blood RNA-seq from two COVID19 patient cohorts, a very early cohort from the epicenter of the pandemic in China (n = 3 COVID-19 cases and n = 3 controls), and a recent and larger cohort from the USA (n = 49 severe and n = 51 mild COVD-19 patients). We found a highly significant antagonism between SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 severity with the systemic response to abatacept. Analysis of previous single-cell RNA-seq data from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid from mild and severe COVID-19 patients and controls, reinforce the implication of the CD80/86 proinflammatory axis. Our functional results further support abatacept as a candidate therapeutic approach to prevent severe COVID-19.
Cancer

CLEAR study paves the way for novel electron-based cancer therapy

There are some cancer tumors that not even surgery, chemotherapy or traditional radiation therapy can cure. These resistant tumors contribute to making the disease one of the main causes of mortality worldwide, but the scientific community is teeming with ideas to make cancer fatalities a thing of the past. Among the latest medical and technological innovations, progress in particle therapy—the process of irradiating tumors using highly energetic particle beams generated by a particle accelerator—allows the treatment of tumors that would otherwise have been fatal.
Cancer

Non-conditioned bone marrow chimeric mouse generation using culture-based enrichment of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

Bone marrow (BM) chimeric mice are a valuable tool in the field of immunology, with the genetic manipulation of donor cells widely used to study gene function under physiological and pathological settings. To date, however, BM chimera protocols require myeloablative conditioning of recipient mice, which dramatically alters steady-state hematopoiesis. Additionally, most protocols use fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) for ex vivo genetic manipulation. Here, we describe our development of cell culture techniques for the enrichment of functional HSPCs from mouse BM without the use of FACS purification. Furthermore, the large number of HSPCs derived from these cultures generate BM chimeric mice without irradiation. These HSPC cultures can also be genetically manipulated by viral transduction, to allow for doxycycline-inducible transgene expression in donor-derived immune cells within non-conditioned immunocompetent recipients. This technique is therefore expected to overcome current limitations in mouse transplantation models.
Wildlife

A microbial eukaryote with a unique combination of purple bacteria and green algae as endosymbionts

Oxygenic photosynthesizers (cyanobacteria and eukaryotic algae) have repeatedly become endosymbionts throughout evolution. In contrast, anoxygenic photosynthesizers (e.g., purple bacteria) are exceedingly rare as intracellular symbionts. Here, we report on the morphology, ultrastructure, lifestyle, and metagenome of the only “purple-green” eukaryote known. The ciliate Pseudoblepharisma tenue harbors green algae and hundreds of genetically reduced purple bacteria. The latter represent a new candidate species of the Chromatiaceae that lost known genes for sulfur dissimilation. The tripartite consortium is physiologically complex because of the versatile energy metabolism of each partner but appears to be ecologically specialized as it prefers hypoxic sediments. The emergent niche of this complex symbiosis is predicted to be a partial overlap of each partners’ niches and may be largely defined by anoxygenic photosynthesis and possibly phagotrophy. This purple-green ciliate thus represents an extraordinary example of how symbiosis merges disparate physiologies and allows emergent consortia to create novel ecological niches.
Engineering

Ladder-like energy-relaying exciplex enables 100% internal quantum efficiency of white TADF-based diodes in a single emissive layer

Development of white organic light-emitting diodes based on purely thermally activated delayed fluorescence with a single-emissive-layer configuration has been a formidable challenge. Here, we report the rational design of a donor-acceptor energy-relaying exciplex and its utility in fabricating single-emissive-layer, thermally activated delayed fluorescence-based white organic light-emitting diodes that exhibit 100% internal quantum efficiency, 108.2 lm W−1 power efficiency, and 32.7% external quantum efficiency. This strategy enables thin-film fabrication of an 8 cm × 8 cm thermally activated delayed fluorescence white organic light-emitting diodes (10 inch2) prototype with 82.7 lm W−1 power efficiency and 25.0% external quantum efficiency. Introduction of a phosphine oxide-based acceptor with a steric group to the exciplex limits donor-acceptor triplet coupling, providing dual levels of high-lying and low-lying triplet energy. Transient spectroscopic characterizations confirm that a ladder-like energy relaying occurs from the high-lying triplet level of the exciplex to a blue emitter, then to the low-lying triplet level of the phosphine oxide acceptor, and ultimately to the yellow emitter. Our results demonstrate the broad applicability of energy relaying in multicomponent systems for exciton harvesting, providing opportunities for the development of third-generation white organic light-emitting diode light sources.
Science

The functional organization of excitatory synaptic input to place cells

Hippocampal place cells contribute to mammalian spatial navigation and memory formation. Numerous models have been proposed to explain the location-specific firing of this cognitive representation, but the pattern of excitatory synaptic input leading to place firing is unknown, leaving no synaptic-scale explanation of place coding. Here we used resonant scanning two-photon microscopy to establish the pattern of synaptic glutamate input received by CA1 place cells in behaving mice. During traversals of the somatic place field, we found increased excitatory dendritic input, mainly arising from inputs with spatial tuning overlapping the somatic field, and functional clustering of this input along the dendrites over ~10 µm. These results implicate increases in total excitatory input and co-activation of anatomically clustered synaptic input in place firing. Since they largely inherit their fields from upstream synaptic partners with similar fields, many CA1 place cells appear to be part of multi-brain-region cell assemblies forming representations of specific locations.
Science

Noncanonical functions of glucocorticoids: A novel role for glucocorticoids in performing multiple beneficial functions in endometrial stem cells

Chronic stress has a negative impact on many fertility-related functions; thus, the recent decline in female fertility seems to be at least partially associated with increased stress. The secretion of glucocorticoids is a typical endocrine response to chronic stress and indirectly reduces uterine receptivity through the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis. However, in addition to its well-known canonical role, the direct effects of chronic stress-induced glucocorticoids on various uterine functions and their underlying molecular mechanisms are complex and have not yet been revealed. Recent studies have found that resident stem cell deficiency is responsible for the limited regenerative potential of the endometrium (the innermost lining of the uterine cavity) during each menstrual cycle, which subsequently increases infertility rates. In this context, we hypothesized that stress-induced glucocorticoids directly damage endometrial stem cells and consequently negatively affect endometrial reconstruction, which is important for uterine receptivity. In addition to its well-known canonical roles, we identified for the first time that cortisol, the most abundant and potent glucocorticoid in humans, directly suppresses the multiple beneficial functions (self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory potential) of human endometrial stem cells through its functional receptor, glucocorticoid receptor (GR). Glucocorticoids inhibit well-known survival signals, such as the PI3K/Akt and FAK/ERK1/2 pathways. More importantly, we also found that immobilization of stress-induced glucocorticoids suppresses the various beneficial functions of tissue resident stem cells in vivo. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to investigate the direct effects of glucocorticoids on the regenerative capacity of endometrial stem cells, and the findings will facilitate the development of more promising therapeutic approaches to increase female fertility.
Science

Critical requirement of SOS1 RAS-GEF function for mitochondrial dynamics, metabolism, and redox homeostasis

SOS1 ablation causes specific defective phenotypes in MEFs including increased levels of intracellular ROS. We showed that the mitochondria-targeted antioxidant MitoTEMPO restores normal endogenous ROS levels, suggesting predominant involvement of mitochondria in generation of this defective SOS1-dependent phenotype. The absence of SOS1 caused specific alterations of mitochondrial shape, mass, and dynamics accompanied by higher percentage of dysfunctional mitochondria and lower rates of electron transport in comparison to WT or SOS2-KO counterparts. SOS1-deficient MEFs also exhibited specific alterations of respiratory complexes and their assembly into mitochondrial supercomplexes and consistently reduced rates of respiration, glycolysis, and ATP production, together with distinctive patterns of substrate preference for oxidative energy metabolism and dependence on glucose for survival. RASless cells showed defective respiratory/metabolic phenotypes reminiscent of those of SOS1-deficient MEFs, suggesting that the mitochondrial defects of these cells are mechanistically linked to the absence of SOS1-GEF activity on cellular RAS targets. Our observations provide a direct mechanistic link between SOS1 and control of cellular oxidative stress and suggest that SOS1-mediated RAS activation is required for correct mitochondrial dynamics and function.
Cancer

BCL-XL is crucial for progression through the adenoma-to-carcinoma sequence of colorectal cancer

Evasion of apoptosis is a hallmark of cancer, which is frequently mediated by upregulation of the antiapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins. In colorectal cancer (CRC), previous work has highlighted differential antiapoptotic protein dependencies determined by the stage of the disease. While intestinal stem cells (ISCs) require BCL-2 for adenoma outgrowth and survival during transformation, ISC-specific MCL1 deletion results in disturbed intestinal homeostasis, eventually contributing to tumorigenesis. Colon cancer stem cells (CSCs), however, no longer require BCL-2 and depend mainly on BCL-XL for their survival. We therefore hypothesized that a shift in antiapoptotic protein reliance occurs in ISCs as the disease progresses from normal to adenoma to carcinoma. By targeting antiapoptotic proteins with specific BH3 mimetics in organoid models of CRC progression, we found that BCL-2 is essential only during ISC transformation while MCL1 inhibition did not affect adenoma outgrowth. BCL-XL, on the other hand, was crucial for stem cell survival throughout the adenoma-to-carcinoma sequence. Furthermore, we identified that the limited window of BCL-2 reliance is a result of its downregulation by miR-17-5p, a microRNA that is upregulated upon APC-mutation driven transformation. Here we show that BCL-XL inhibition effectively impairs adenoma outgrowth in vivo and enhances the efficacy of chemotherapy. In line with this dependency, expression of BCL-XL, but not BCL-2 or MCL1, directly correlated to the outcome of chemotherapy-treated CRC patients. Our results provide insights to enable the rational use of BH3 mimetics in CRC management, particularly underlining the therapeutic potential of BCL-XL targeting mimetics in both early and late-stage disease.
Fitness

Timed daily exercise remodels circadian rhythms in mice

Regular exercise is important for physical and mental health. An underexplored and intriguing property of exercise is its actions on the body’s 24 h or circadian rhythms. Molecular clock cells in the brain’s suprachiasmatic nuclei (SCN) use electrical and chemical signals to orchestrate their activity and convey time of day information to the rest of the brain and body. To date, the long-lasting effects of regular physical exercise on SCN clock cell coordination and communication remain unresolved. Utilizing mouse models in which SCN intercellular neuropeptide signaling is impaired as well as those with intact SCN neurochemical signaling, we examined how daily scheduled voluntary exercise (SVE) influenced behavioral rhythms and SCN molecular and neuronal activities. We show that in mice with disrupted neuropeptide signaling, SVE promotes SCN clock cell synchrony and robust 24 h rhythms in behavior. Interestingly, in both intact and neuropeptide signaling deficient animals, SVE reduces SCN neural activity and alters GABAergic signaling. These findings illustrate the potential utility of regular exercise as a long-lasting and effective non-invasive intervention in the elderly or mentally ill where circadian rhythms can be blunted and poorly aligned to the external world.
Science

In vivo evidence of lower synaptic vesicle density in schizophrenia

Decreased synaptic spine density has been the most consistently reported postmortem finding in schizophrenia (SCZ). A recently developed in vivo measure of synaptic vesicle density estimated using the novel positron emission tomography (PET) ligand [11C]UCB-J is a proxy measure of synaptic density. In this study we determined whether [11C]UCB-J binding, an in vivo measure of synaptic vesicle density, is altered in SCZ. SCZ patients (n = 13, 3 F) and age-, gender-matched healthy controls (HCs) (n = 15, 3 F) underwent PET imaging using [11C]UCB-J and high-resolution research tomography (HRRT). [11C]UCB-J distribution volume (VT) and binding potential (BPND) were estimated using a 1T model with centrum-semiovale as the reference region. Relative to HCs, SCZ patients, showed significantly lower [11C]UCB-J BPND with significant differences in the frontal cortex (−10%, Cohen’s d = 1.01), anterior cingulate (−11%, Cohen’s d = 1.24), hippocampus (−15%, Cohen’s d = 1.29), occipital cortex (−14%, Cohen’s d = 1.34), parietal cortex (−10%, p = 0.03, Cohen’s d = 0.85) and temporal cortex (−11%, Cohen’s d = 1.23). These differences remained significant after partial volume correction. [11C]UCB-J BPND did not correlate with cumulative antipsychotic exposure or gray-matter volume. Consistent with the postmortem and in vivo findings, synaptic vesicle density is lower across several brain regions in SCZ. Frontal synaptic vesicle density correlated with psychosis symptom severity and cognitive performance on social cognition and processing speed. These findings indicate that [11C]UCB-J PET is a sensitive tool to detect lower synaptic density in SCZ and holds promise for future studies of early detection and disease progression.
Science

High accuracy capillary network representation in digital rock reveals permeability scaling functions

Permeability is the key parameter for quantifying fluid flow in porous rocks. Knowledge of the spatial distribution of the connected pore space allows, in principle, to predict the permeability of a rock sample. However, limitations in feature resolution and approximations at microscopic scales have so far precluded systematic upscaling of permeability predictions. Here, we report fluid flow simulations in pore-scale network representations designed to overcome such limitations. We present a novel capillary network representation with an enhanced level of spatial detail at microscale. We find that ﻿the network-based flow simulations predict experimental permeabilities measured at lab scale in the same rock sample without the need for calibration or correction. By applying the method to a broader class of representative geological samples, with permeability values covering two orders of magnitude, we obtain scaling relationships that reveal how mesoscale permeability emerges from microscopic capillary diameter and fluid velocity distributions.
Cancer

P32-specific CAR T cells with dual antitumor and antiangiogenic therapeutic potential in gliomas

Glioblastoma is considered one of the most aggressive malignancies in adult and pediatric patients. Despite decades of research no curative treatment is available and it thus remains associated with a very dismal prognosis. Although recent pre-clinical and clinical studies have demonstrated the feasibility of chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T cell immunotherapeutic approach in glioblastoma, tumor heterogeneity and antigen loss remain among one of the most important challenges to be addressed. In this study, we identify p32/gC1qR/HABP/C1qBP to be specifically expressed on the surface of glioma cells, making it a suitable tumor associated antigen for redirected CAR T cell therapy. We generate p32 CAR T cells and find them to recognize and specifically eliminate p32 expressing glioma cells and tumor derived endothelial cells in vitro and to control tumor growth in orthotopic syngeneic and xenograft mouse models. Thus, p32 CAR T cells may serve as a therapeutic option for glioblastoma patients.
Science

Extracellular mRNA transported to the nucleus exerts translation-independent function

RNA in extracellular vesicles (EVs) are uptaken by cells, where they regulate fundamental cellular functions. EV-derived mRNA in recipient cells can be translated. However, it is still elusive whether “naked nonvesicular extracellular mRNA” (nex-mRNA) that are not packed in EVs can be uptaken by cells and, if so, whether they have any functions in recipient cells. Here, we show the entrance of nex-mRNA in the nucleus, where they exert a translation-independent function. Human nex-interleukin-1β (IL1β)-mRNA outside cells proved to be captured by RNA-binding zinc finger CCCH domain containing protein 12D (ZC3H12D)-expressing human natural killer (NK) cells. ZC3H12D recruited to the cell membrane binds to the 3′-untranslated region of nex-IL1β-mRNA and transports it to the nucleus. The nex-IL1β-mRNA in the NK cell nucleus upregulates antiapoptotic gene expression, migration activity, and interferon-γ production, leading to the killing of cancer cells and antimetastasis in mice. These results implicate the diverse actions of mRNA.
Cancer

Neutrophils drive endoplasmic reticulum stress-mediated apoptosis in cancer cells through arginase-1 release

Human neutrophils constitutively express high amounts of arginase-1, which depletes arginine from the surrounding medium and downregulates T-cell activation. Here, we have found that neutrophil arginase-1, released from activated human neutrophils or dead cells, induced apoptosis in cancer cells through an endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress pathway. Silencing of PERK in cancer cells prevented the induction of ER stress and apoptosis. Arginase inhibitor Nω-hydroxy-nor-arginine inhibited apoptosis and ER stress response induced by conditioned medium from activated neutrophils. A number of tumor cell lines, derived from different tissues, were sensitive to neutrophil arginase-1, with pancreatic, breast, ovarian and lung cancer cells showing the highest sensitivity. Neutrophil-released arginase-1 and arginine deprivation potentiated the antitumor action against pancreatic cancer cells of the ER-targeted antitumor alkylphospholipid analog edelfosine. Our study demonstrates the involvement of neutrophil arginase-1 in cancer cell killing and highlights the importance and complex role of neutrophils in tumor surveillance and biology.
Diseases & Treatments

Osteocrin, a novel myokine, prevents diabetic cardiomyopathy via restoring proteasomal activity

Proteasomal activity is compromised in diabetic hearts that contributes to proteotoxic stresses and cardiac dysfunction. Osteocrin (OSTN) acts as a novel exercise-responsive myokine and is implicated in various cardiac diseases. Herein, we aim to investigate the role and underlying molecular basis of OSTN in diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM). Mice received a single intravenous injection of the cardiotrophic adeno-associated virus serotype 9 to overexpress OSTN in the heart and then were exposed to intraperitoneal injections of streptozotocin (STZ, 50 mg/kg) for consecutive 5 days to generate diabetic models. Neonatal rat cardiomyocytes were isolated and stimulated with high glucose to verify the role of OSTN in vitro. OSTN expression was reduced by protein kinase B/forkhead box O1 dephosphorylation in diabetic hearts, while its overexpression significantly attenuated cardiac injury and dysfunction in mice with STZ treatment. Besides, OSTN incubation prevented, whereas OSTN silence aggravated cardiomyocyte apoptosis and injury upon hyperglycemic stimulation in vitro. Mechanistically, OSTN treatment restored protein kinase G (PKG)-dependent proteasomal function, and PKG or proteasome inhibition abrogated the protective effects of OSTN in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, OSTN replenishment was sufficient to prevent the progression of pre-established DCM and had synergistic cardioprotection with sildenafil. OSTN protects against DCM via restoring PKG-dependent proteasomal activity and it is a promising therapeutic target to treat DCM.