Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Expression of a maize SOC1 gene enhances soybean yield potential through modulating plant growth and flowering

By Xue Han, Dechun Wang, Guo-qing Song
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYield enhancement is a top priority for soybean (Glycine max Merr.) breeding. SUPPRESSOR OF OVEREXPRESSION OF CONSTANS 1 (SOC1) is a major integrator in flowering pathway, and it is anticipated to be capable of regulating soybean reproductive stages through its interactions with other MADS-box genes. Thus, we produced transgenic soybean for a constitutive expression of a maize SOC1 (ZmSOC1). T1 transgenic plants, in comparison with the nontransgenic plants, showed early flowering, reduced height of mature plants, and no significant impact on grain quality. The transgenic plants also had a 13.5–23.2% of higher grain weight per plant than the nontransgenic plants in two experiments. Transcriptome analysis in the leaves of 34-day old plants revealed 58 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) responding to the expression of the ZmSOC1, of which the upregulated FRUITFULL MADS-box gene, as well as the transcription factor VASCULAR PLANT ONE-ZINC FINGER1, contributed to the promoted flowering. The downregulated gibberellin receptor GID1B could play a major role in reducing the plant height. The remaining DEGs suggested broader effects on the other unmeasured traits (e.g., photosynthesis efficiency and abiotic tolerance), which could contribute to yield increase. Overall, modulating expression of SOC1 in soybean provides a novel and promising approach to regulate plant growth and reproductive development and thus has a potential either to enhance grain yield or to change plant adaptability.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Plants#Plant Evolution#Plant Breeding#Plant Sciences#Mads#Transcriptome#Gm#Arabidopsis#Ht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturebotany.one

Two plants in a pot, intraspecific root competition in soybean and sunflower

Competition for soil resources among plants is critical in determining the structure and dynamics of terrestrial ecosystems. The impact of belowground competition on the growth and productivity of plants has long been an important topic in plant ecology and agriculture. Game theoretical models predict that plants should overinvest in root growth in competition for soil resources and commit less to aboveground biomass production and reproductive tissues.
AgricultureNature.com

Genome-wide association analyses identify genotype-by-environment interactions of growth traits in Simmental cattle

Understanding genotype-by-environment interactions (G × E) is crucial to understand environmental adaptation in mammals and improve the sustainability of agricultural production. Here, we present an extensive study investigating the interaction of genome-wide SNP markers with a vast assortment of environmental variables and searching for SNPs controlling phenotypic variance (vQTL) using a large beef cattle dataset. We showed that G × E contribute 10.1%, 3.8%, and 2.8% of the phenotypic variance of birth weight, weaning weight, and yearling weight, respectively. G × E genome-wide association analysis (GWAA) detected a large number of G × E loci affecting growth traits, which the traditional GWAA did not detect, showing that functional loci may have non-additive genetic effects regardless of differences in genotypic means. Further, variance-heterogeneity GWAA detected loci enriched with G × E effects without requiring prior knowledge of the interacting environmental factors. Functional annotation and pathway analysis of G × E genes revealed biological mechanisms by which cattle respond to changes in their environment, such as neurotransmitter activity, hypoxia-induced processes, keratinization, hormone, thermogenic and immune pathways. We unraveled the relevance and complexity of the genetic basis of G × E underlying growth traits, providing new insights into how different environmental conditions interact with specific genes influencing adaptation and productivity in beef cattle and potentially across mammals.
ChemistryNature.com

Scalable, highly stable Si-based metal-insulator-semiconductor photoanodes for water oxidation fabricated using thin-film reactions and electrodeposition

Metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) structures are widely used in Si-based solar water-splitting photoelectrodes to protect the Si layer from corrosion. Typically, there is a tradeoff between efficiency and stability when optimizing insulator thickness. Moreover, lithographic patterning is often required for fabricating MIS photoelectrodes. In this study, we demonstrate improved Si-based MIS photoanodes with thick insulating layers fabricated using thin-film reactions to create localized conduction paths through the insulator and electrodeposition to form metal catalyst islands. These fabrication approaches are low-cost and highly scalable, and yield MIS photoanodes with low onset potential, high saturation current density, and excellent stability. By combining this approach with a p+n-Si buried junction, further improved oxygen evolution reaction (OER) performance is achieved with an onset potential of 0.7 V versus reversible hydrogen electrode (RHE) and saturation current density of 32 mA/cm2 under simulated AM1.5G illumination. Moreover, in stability testing in 1 M KOH aqueous solution, a constant photocurrent density of ~22 mA/cm2 is maintained at 1.3 V versus RHE for 7 days.
ScienceNature.com

Proton gradients from light-harvesting E. coli control DNA assemblies for synthetic cells

Bottom-up and top-down approaches to synthetic biology each employ distinct methodologies with the common aim to harness living systems. Here, we realize a strategic merger of both approaches to convert light into proton gradients for the actuation of synthetic cellular systems. We genetically engineer E. coli to overexpress the light-driven inward-directed proton pump xenorhodopsin and encapsulate them in artificial cell-sized compartments. Exposing the compartments to light-dark cycles, we reversibly switch the pH by almost one pH unit and employ these pH gradients to trigger the attachment of DNA structures to the compartment periphery. For this purpose, a DNA triplex motif serves as a nanomechanical switch responding to the pH-trigger of the E. coli. When DNA origami plates are modified with the pH-sensitive triplex motif, the proton-pumping E. coli can trigger their attachment to giant unilamellar lipid vesicles (GUVs) upon illumination. A DNA cortex is formed upon DNA origami polymerization, which sculpts and deforms the GUVs. We foresee that the combination of bottom-up and top down approaches is an efficient way to engineer synthetic cells.
ScienceNature.com

Prioritization of cell types responsive to biological perturbations in single-cell data with Augur

Advances in single-cell genomics now enable large-scale comparisons of cell states across two or more experimental conditions. Numerous statistical tools are available to identify individual genes, proteins or chromatin regions that differ between conditions, but many experiments require inferences at the level of cell types, as opposed to individual analytes. We developed Augur to prioritize the cell types within a complex tissue that are most responsive to an experimental perturbation. In this protocol, we outline the application of Augur to single-cell RNA-seq data, proceeding from a genes-by-cells count matrix to a list of cell types ranked on the basis of their separability following a perturbation. We provide detailed instructions to enable investigators with limited experience in computational biology to perform cell-type prioritization within their own datasets and visualize the results. Moreover, we demonstrate the application of Augur in several more specialized workflows, including the use of RNA velocity for acute perturbations, experimental designs with multiple conditions, differential prioritization between two comparisons, and single-cell transcriptome imaging data. For a dataset containing on the order of 20,000 genes and 20 cell types, this protocol typically takes 1–4 h to complete.
CancerNature.com

Whole-exome sequencing of alpha-fetoprotein producing gastric carcinoma reveals genomic profile and therapeutic targets

Alpha-fetoprotein producing gastric carcinoma (AFPGC) is a rare and aggressive subtype of gastric cancer. However, little is known about the genomic features of this disease. We perform whole-exome sequencing analysis of AFPGC, and identify 34 significantly mutated genes. Somatic copy number alterations analysis reveals several significant focal amplifications (e.g. 19q12, 17q12) and focal deletions (e.g. 1p36.11, 9p21.3), and some of these negatively affect the patient prognosis. Comparative analyses reveal that AFPGC has distinct genomic features from gastric cancer of The Cancer Genome Atlas as well as four molecular subtypes. Several frequently altered genes with potential as therapeutic targets are identified in AFPGC. Further analysis reveals that AFPGC with amplification of CCNE1 at 19q12 and/or ERBB2 at 17q12 show poorer survival and more aggressive. Subsequently, based on our established patient-derived xenograft models for AFPGC, translational research is performed and the therapeutic value of targeting CCNE1 and ERBB2 is validated. In this work, we provide an understanding of genomic characteristics of AFPGC and propose a platform to explore and validate the genome-guided personalized treatment for this disease.
AgricultureNature.com

Diversity increases yield but reduces harvest index in crop mixtures

Resource allocation to reproduction is a critical trait for plant fitness1,2. This trait, called harvest index in the agricultural context3,4,5, determines how plant biomass is converted to seed yield and consequently financial revenue from numerous major staple crops. While plant diversity has been demonstrated to increase plant biomass6,7,8, plant diversity effects on seed yield of crops are ambiguous9 and dependent on the production syndrome10. This discrepancy might be explained through changes in the proportion of resources invested in reproduction in response to changes in plant diversity, namely through changes in species interactions and microenvironmental conditions11,12,13,14. Here, we show that increasing crop plant diversity from monocultures over two- to four-species mixtures increased annual primary productivity, resulting in overall higher plant biomass and, to a lesser extent, higher seed yield in mixtures compared with monocultures. The difference between the two responses to diversity was due to a reduced harvest index of the eight tested crop species in mixtures, possibly because their common cultivars have been bred for maximum performance in monoculture. While crop diversification provides a sustainable measure of agricultural intensification15, the use of currently available cultivars may compromise larger gains in seed yield. We therefore advocate regional breeding programmes for crop varieties to be used in mixtures that should exploit complementarity16 among crop species.
Electronicsnutraingredients-usa.com

S7® Unlocks Nitric Oxide Potential with Plant Power

Nitric oxide (NO) is a vasodilator that signals the muscles within the lining of the blood vessels to relax and widen, increasing blood flow and delivering oxygen and nutrients to the muscles. Demand for NO boosters is on the rise, but many are synthetic, high serving size, or pose potential toxicity concerns. S7® is a plant-based breakthrough clinically shown at only 50mg to trigger our body’s own NO production system, increasing nitric oxide the way nature intended!
ChemistryNature.com

Water﻿ vapor induced self-assembly of islands/honeycomb structure by secondary phase separation in polystyrene solution with bimodal molecular weight distribution

The formation of complex structures in thin films is of interest in many fields. Segregation of polymer chains of different molecular weights is a well-known process. However, here, polystyrene with bimodal molecular weight distribution, but no additional chemical modification was used. It was proven that at certain conditions, the phase separation occurred between two fractions of bimodal polystyrene/methyl ethyl ketone solution. The films were prepared by spin-coating, and the segregation between polystyrene phases was investigated by force spectroscopy. Next, water vapour induced secondary phase separation was investigated. The introduction of moist airflow induced the self-assembly of the lower molecular weight into islands and the heavier fraction into a honeycomb. As a result, an easy, fast, and effective method of obtaining island/honeycomb morphologies was demonstrated. The possible mechanisms of the formation of such structures were discussed.
WildlifeNature.com

Meta-analysis of RNA-Seq studies reveals genes with dominant functions during flower bud endo- to eco-dormancy transition in Prunus species

In deciduous fruit trees, entrance into dormancy occurs in later summer/fall, concomitantly with the shortening of day length and decrease in temperature. Dormancy can be divided into endodormancy, ecodormancy and paradormancy. In Prunus species flower buds, entrance into the dormant stage occurs when the apical meristem is partially differentiated; during dormancy, flower verticils continue their growth and differentiation. Each species and/or cultivar requires exposure to low winter temperature followed by warm temperatures, quantified as chilling and heat requirements, to remove the physiological blocks that inhibit budburst. A comprehensive meta-analysis of transcriptomic studies on flower buds of sweet cherry, apricot and peach was conducted, by investigating the gene expression profiles during bud endo- to ecodormancy transition in genotypes differing in chilling requirements. Conserved and distinctive expression patterns were observed, allowing the identification of gene specifically associated with endodormancy or ecodormancy. In addition to the MADS-box transcription factor family, hormone-related genes, chromatin modifiers, macro- and micro-gametogenesis related genes and environmental integrators, were identified as novel biomarker candidates for flower bud development during winter in stone fruits. In parallel, flower bud differentiation processes were associated to dormancy progression and termination and to environmental factors triggering dormancy phase-specific gene expression.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of host Ogr1 enhances effector CD8 T-cell function by modulating acidic microenvironment

Immunotherapies for cancer, such as immune checkpoint blockade or adoptive T-cell transfer, can lead to a long-lasting clinical response. But the therapeutic response rate remains low on account of many tumors that have evolved sophisticated strategies to evade immune surveillance. Solid tumors are characterized by the highly acidic microenvironment, which may weaken the effectiveness of antitumor immunity. Here, we explored a promising therapeutic development deployed by pH manipulation for avoiding immunoevasion. The highly acidified microenvironment of melanoma induces the expression of G-protein-coupled receptor (Ogr1) in T cells, which weakened their effective function and promote tumor growth. Ogr1 inhibition reactivate CD8+ T cells and have a cytotoxic role by reducing the activity of high glycolysis, resulting in comparatively low acidification of the tumor microenvironment, and leads to tumor suppression. In addition, the adoptive transfer of Ogr1−/−-CD8+ T cells enhanced the antitumor responses, with the potential for immediate clinical transformation.
AgriculturePhys.org

Landmark field trials show potential of gene-editing in crops

Field trials investigating healthy compounds in agronomically important brassica crops have underlined the "immense potential" of gene editing technology, say researchers. The trials are the first field application of the technology in the UK since the reclassification of gene-edited crops as genetically modified organisms by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in 2018.
HealthNature.com

BACE1 controls synaptic function through modulating release of synaptic vesicles

BACE1 initiates production of β-amyloid peptides (Aβ), which is associated with cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) due to abnormal oligomerization and aggregation. While BACE1 inhibitors show strong reduction in Aβ deposition, they fail to improve cognitive function in patients, largely due to its role in synaptic function. We show that BACE1 is required for optimal release of synaptic vesicles. BACE1 deficiency or inhibition decreases synaptic vesicle docking in the synaptic active zones. Consistently, BACE1-null mice or mice treated with clinically tested BACE1 inhibitors Verubecestat and Lanabecestat exhibit severe reduction in hippocampal LTP and learning behaviors. To counterbalance this synaptic deficit, we discovered that BACE1-null mice treated with positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of metabotropic glutamate receptor 1 (mGluR1), whose levels were reduced in BACE1-null mice and significantly improved long-term potentiation and cognitive behaviors. Similarly, mice treated with mGluR1 PAM showed significantly mitigated synaptic deficits caused by BACE1 inhibitors. Together, our data suggest that a therapy combining BACE1 inhibitors for reducing amyloid deposition and an mGluR1 PAM for counteracting BACE1-mediated synaptic deficits appears to be an effective approach for treating AD patients.
SciencePhys.org

Profiling gene expression in plant embryos, one nucleus at a time

Following fertilization, early plant embryos arise through a rapid initial diversification of their component cell types. As a result, this series of coordinated cell divisions rapidly sculpts the embryo's body plan. The developmental phenomenon in question is orchestrated by a transcriptional activation of the plant genome. However, the underlying cellular differentiation programs have long remained obscured as the plant embryos were hard to isolate. In fact, previous attempts at creating datasets of the plant embryonic differentiation programs were incapable of overcoming two main obstacles: Either the information gathered lacked cell specificity, or the datasets were contaminated with material from surrounding non-embryonic tissues. Now, a team of Ph.D. students from GMI Group Leader Michael Nodine's lab has developed a method to profile gene expression at the single cell level in Arabidopsis embryos.
ScienceNature.com

Olfactory expression of trace amine-associated receptors requires cooperative cis-acting enhancers

Olfactory sensory neurons express a large family of odorant receptors (ORs) and a small family of trace amine-associated receptors (TAARs). While both families are subject to so-called singular expression (expression of one allele of one gene), the mechanisms underlying TAAR gene choice remain obscure. Here, we report the identification of two conserved sequence elements in the mouse TAAR cluster (T-elements) that are required for TAAR gene expression. We observed that cell-type-specific expression of a TAAR-derived transgene required either T-element. Moreover, deleting either element reduced or abolished expression of a subset of TAAR genes, while deleting both elements abolished olfactory expression of all TAARs in cis with the mutation. The T-elements exhibit several features of known OR enhancers but also contain highly conserved, unique sequence motifs. Our data demonstrate that TAAR gene expression requires two cooperative cis-acting enhancers and suggest that ORs and TAARs share similar mechanisms of singular expression.
CancerNature.com

Concomitant attenuation of HMGCR expression and activity enhances the growth inhibitory effect of atorvastatin on TGF-β-treated epithelial cancer cells

Epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in primary tumor cells is a key prerequisite for metastasis initiation. Statins, cholesterol-lowering drugs, can delay metastasis formation in vivo and attenuate the growth and proliferation of tumor cells in vitro. The latter effect is stronger in tumor cells with a mesenchymal-like phenotype than in those with an epithelial one. However, the effect of statins on epithelial cancer cells treated with EMT-inducing growth factors such as transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) remains unclear. Here, we examined the effect of atorvastatin on two epithelial cancer cell lines following TGF-β treatment. Atorvastatin-induced growth inhibition was stronger in TGF-β-treated cells than in cells not thusly treated. Moreover, treatment of cells with atorvastatin prior to TGF-β treatment enhanced this effect, which was further potentiated by the simultaneous reduction in the expression of the statin target enzyme, 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR). Dual pharmacological targeting of HMGCR can thus strongly inhibit the growth and proliferation of epithelial cancer cells treated with TGF-β and may also improve statin therapy-mediated attenuation of metastasis formation in vivo.
ScienceNature.com

Model-based prediction of spatial gene expression via generative linear mapping

Decoding spatial transcriptomes from single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data has become a fundamental technique for understanding multicellular systems; however, existing computational methods lack both accuracy and biological interpretability due to their model-free frameworks. Here, we introduce Perler, a model-based method to integrate scRNA-seq data with reference in situ hybridization (ISH) data. To calibrate differences between these datasets, we develop a biologically interpretable model that uses generative linear mapping based on a Gaussian mixture model using the Expectation–Maximization algorithm. Perler accurately predicts the spatial gene expression of Drosophila embryos, zebrafish embryos, mammalian liver, and mouse visual cortex from scRNA-seq data. Furthermore, the reconstructed transcriptomes do not over-fit the ISH data and preserved the timing information of the scRNA-seq data. These results demonstrate the generalizability of Perler for dataset integration, thereby providing a biologically interpretable framework for accurate reconstruction of spatial transcriptomes in any multicellular system.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Glyphosate pesticides persist for years in wild plants and cause flower infertility

An herbicide widely used in agriculture, forestry and other applications can cause deleterious effects on the reproductive health of a common perennial plant found in forests in British Columbia, Canada. Researchers reported in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science that glyphosate-based herbicides (GBH) deformed various reproductive parts on prickly rose (Rosa acicularis) a year after the chemicals were first applied in both field sites and experimental plots.
HealthNature.com

Natural human postural oscillations enhance the empathic response to a facial pain expression in a virtual character

Virtual reality platforms producing interactive and highly realistic characters are being used more and more as a research tool in social and affective neuroscience to better capture both the dynamics of emotion communication and the unintentional and automatic nature of emotional processes. While idle motion (i.e., non-communicative movements) is commonly used to create behavioural realism, its use to enhance the perception of emotion expressed by a virtual character is critically lacking. This study examined the influence of naturalistic (i.e., based on human motion capture) idle motion on two aspects (the perception of other’s pain and affective reaction) of an empathic response towards pain expressed by a virtual character. In two experiments, 32 and 34 healthy young adults were presented video clips of a virtual character displaying a facial expression of pain while its body was either static (still condition) or animated with natural postural oscillations (idle condition). The participants in Experiment 1 rated the facial pain expression of the virtual human as more intense, and those in Experiment 2 reported being more touched by its pain expression in the idle condition compared to the still condition, indicating a greater empathic response towards the virtual human’s pain in the presence of natural postural oscillations. These findings are discussed in relation to the models of empathy and biological motion processing. Future investigations will help determine to what extent such naturalistic idle motion could be a key ingredient in enhancing the anthropomorphism of a virtual human and making its emotion appear more genuine.
Markle, INagrinews-pubs.com

Fungicide holds the answer to soybean yield question

MARKLE, Ind. — Higher commodity prices change the questions around soybean yields. “Ask yourself, ‘what am I giving up if I don’t do everything to maximize my yields this year?’” said Chad Threewits, Syngenta agronomy service representative for Indiana. As prices for soybeans rise, Threewits said growers need to look...