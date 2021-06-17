Cancel
Science

Unravelling cytosolic delivery of cell penetrating peptides with a quantitative endosomal escape assay

By Serena L. Y. Teo, Joshua J. Rennick, Daniel Yuen, Hareth Al-Wassiti, Angus P. R. Johnston, Colin W. Pouton
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCytosolic transport is an essential requirement but a major obstacle to efficient delivery of therapeutic peptides, proteins and nucleic acids. Current understanding of cytosolic delivery mechanisms remains limited due to a significant number of conflicting reports, which are compounded by low sensitivity and indirect assays. To resolve this, we develop a highly sensitive Split Luciferase Endosomal Escape Quantification (SLEEQ) assay to probe mechanisms of cytosolic delivery. We apply SLEEQ to evaluate the cytosolic delivery of a range of widely studied cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) fused to a model protein. We demonstrate that positively charged CPPs enhance cytosolic delivery as a result of increased non-specific cell membrane association, rather than increased endosomal escape efficiency. These findings transform our current understanding of how CPPs increase cytosolic delivery. SLEEQ is a powerful tool that addresses fundamental questions in intracellular drug delivery and will significantly improve the way materials are engineered to increase therapeutic delivery to the cytosol.

Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Unraveling the genetics of glaucoma

Details enhance knowledge of biological pathways that contribute to disease pathogenesis. Many genes and polymorphisms have been identified as being associated with glaucoma, predicting progression, identifying those at increased risk, and allowing treatment to be optimized. During the past few years, we have witnessed great progress in the field of...
CancerScience Now

Genetically engineered cell membrane–coated nanoparticles for targeted delivery of dexamethasone to inflamed lungs

As numerous diseases are associated with increased local inflammation, directing drugs to the inflamed sites can be a powerful therapeutic strategy. One of the common characteristics of inflamed endothelial cells is the up-regulation of vascular cell adhesion molecule–1 (VCAM-1). Here, the specific affinity between very late antigen–4 (VLA-4) and VCAM-1 is exploited to produce a biomimetic nanoparticle formulation capable of targeting inflammation. The plasma membrane from cells genetically modified to constitutively express VLA-4 is coated onto polymeric nanoparticle cores, and the resulting cell membrane–coated nanoparticles exhibit enhanced affinity to target cells that overexpress VCAM-1 in vitro. A model anti-inflammatory drug, dexamethasone, is encapsulated into the nanoformulation, enabling improved delivery of the payload to inflamed lungs and significant therapeutic efficacy in vivo. Overall, this work leverages the unique advantages of biological membrane coatings to engineer additional targeting specificities using naturally occurring target-ligand interactions.
ScienceScience Now

Activation of mTORC1 at late endosomes misdirects T cell fate decision in older individuals

The nutrient-sensing mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) is integral to cell fate decisions after T cell activation. Sustained mTORC1 activity favors the generation of terminally differentiated effector T cells instead of follicular helper and memory T cells. This is particularly pertinent for T cell responses of older adults who have sustained mTORC1 activation despite dysfunctional lysosomes. Here, we show that lysosome-deficient T cells rely on late endosomes rather than lysosomes as an mTORC1 activation platform, where mTORC1 is activated by sensing cytosolic amino acids. T cells from older adults have an increased expression of the plasma membrane leucine transporter SLC7A5 to provide a cytosolic amino acid source. Hence, SLC7A5 and VPS39 deficiency (a member of the HOPS complex promoting early to late endosome conversion) substantially reduced mTORC1 activities in T cells from older but not young individuals. Late endosomal mTORC1 is independent of the negative-feedback loop involving mTORC1-induced inactivation of the transcription factor TFEB that controls expression of lysosomal genes. The resulting sustained mTORC1 activation impaired lysosome function and prevented lysosomal degradation of PD-1 in CD4+ T cells from older adults, thereby inhibiting their proliferative responses. VPS39 silencing of human T cells improved their expansion to pertussis and to SARS-CoV-2 peptides in vitro. Furthermore, adoptive transfer of CD4+ Vps39-deficient LCMV-specific SMARTA cells improved germinal center responses, CD8+ memory T cell generation, and recall responses to infection. Thus, curtailing late endosomal mTORC1 activity is a promising strategy to enhance T cell immunity.
ChemistryNews-Medical.net

What is PicoGreen quantitation?

PicoGreen dsDNA quantitation reagent is used to quantitate double-stranded DNA and is a highly sensitive fluorescent nucleic acid stain. PicroGreen is used in a wide range of molecular biological procedures, including primer assays, cDNA synthesis for library production and DNA fragment purification for subcloning. Image Credit: DeNovix Inc. Benefits of...
CancerNature.com

A new combination strategy to enhance apoptosis in cancer cells by using nanoparticles as biocompatible drug delivery carriers

Some experimental and clinical studies have been conducted for the usage of chemotherapeutic drugs encapsulated into nanoparticles (NPs). However, no study has been conducted so far on the co-encapsulation of doxorubicin (Dox) and epoxomicin (Epo) into NPs as biocompatible drug delivery carriers. Therefore, we investigated if co-encapsulation of doxorubicin (Dox) and/or epoxomicin (Epo) into NPs enhance their anticancer efficiency and prevent drug resistance and toxicity to normal cells. We synthesized Dox and/or Epo loaded poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) NPs using a multiple emulsion solvent evaporation technique and characterized them in terms of their particle size and stability, surface, molecular, thermal, encapsulation efficiency and in vitro release properties. We studied the effects of drug encapsulated NPs on cellular accumulation, intracellular drug levels, oxidative stress status, cellular viability, drug resistance, 20S proteasome activity, cytosolic Nuclear Factor Kappa B (NF-κB-p65), and apoptosis in breast cancer and normal cells. Our results proved that the nanoparticles we synthesized were thermally stable possessing higher encapsulation efficiency and particle stability. Thermal, morphological and molecular analyses demonstrated the presence of Dox and/or Epo within NPs, indicating that they were successfully loaded. Cell line assays proved that Dox and Epo loaded NPs were less cytotoxic to single-layer normal HUVECs than free Dox and Epo, suggesting that the NPs would be biocompatible drug delivery carriers. The apoptotic index of free Dox and Epo increased 50% through their encapsulation into NPs, proving combination strategy to enhance apoptosis in breast cancer cells. Our results demonstrated that the co-encapsulation of Dox and Epo within NPs would be a promising treatment strategy to overcome multidrug resistance and toxicity to normal tissues that can be studied in further in vivo and clinical studies in breast cancer.
ScienceNature.com

A cell-based in vitro assay for testing of immunological integrity of Tetanus toxoid vaccine antigen

Vaccines containing inactivated toxins confer protection by eliciting a neutralizing antibody response against bacterial toxins such as tetanus and diphtheria. At present, release of tetanus toxoid (TT) and diphtheria toxoid (DT)-containing vaccines relies on in vivo experiments showing the protective vaccine response. The aim of this study was to develop a reliable in vitro assay for TT vaccine antigen characterization with the potential of replacing in vivo potency experiments. To this end, we exploited that TT elicits a recall response in vaccinated donors: human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) were stimulated with alum-adsorbed TT bulk antigen and low concentrations of TLR9 ligand; induction of TT-specific IgG was quantified via ELISpot after 5 days. Proof-of-concept was obtained using paired samples from donors before and after vaccination; anti-TT IgG was only detected in PBMC collected after booster vaccination; specificity was demonstrated with DT stimulation as control. Notably, when using PBMC from buffy coats, the specific response to TT was reproducible in 30% of cells; responsiveness correlated with higher numbers of switched memory B cells. Consecutive results showed that TT-specific IgG was also detectable when PBMC were stimulated with DTaP final vaccine product. Thus, the assay provides a viable means to test B-cell differentiation and induction of TT-specific IgG secretion using bulk antigen and final vaccine. However, prequalification of PBMC is required for reliable performance. Along with physicochemical and immunochemical methods, the functional assay could represent a complementary tool to replace in vivo potency assays in batch release of TT-containing vaccines.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Cellular mechanisms of early mammary gland development unraveled

Despite long-standing interest, the cellular mechanisms driving the initiation of mammary gland development have remained elusive for decades, mostly due to technical limitations in studying dynamic cell behaviors in live tissues. Recent advances in microscopic methods and availability of various mouse models allowed the research group of Marja Mikkola from HiLIFE Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki to address this question. This is the first time live tissue imaging has been used to visualize the emergence of the mammary gland.
ScienceNature.com

Differences in in vitro microglial accumulation of the energy metabolism tracers [F]FDG and [F]BCPP-EF during LPS- and IL4 stimulation

The positron emission tomography probes 2-deoxy-2-[18F]fluoro-D-glucose ([18F]FDG) and 2-tert-butyl-4-chloro-5-{6-[2-(2-[18F]fluoroethoxy)-ethoxy]-pyridin-3-ylmethoxy}-2H-pyridazin-3-one ([18F]BCPP-EF) are designed to evaluate glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation, respectively, and are both used to estimate neuronal activity. However, previous studies have shown a discrepancy in these probes’ accumulation in the compromised region, possibly due to the presence of activated microglia acting like deleterious or neuroprotective phenotypes. Hence, we evaluated lipopolysaccharide (LPS)- and interleukin 4 (IL4)-stimulated microglial uptake of [14C]2DG and [18F]BCPP-EF to give a new insight into the hypothesis that different uptake of [18F]FDG and [18F]BCPP-EF can be ascribed to the different metabolic pathways activated during microglial activation. LPS or IL4 stimulation increased the proinflammatory or anti-inflammatory marker gene expression in microglial cells. In LPS-stimulated cells, [14C]2DG uptake and glycolysis related gene expression were elevated, and [18F]BCPP-EF uptake was reduced. In IL4-stimulated cells, [18F]BCPP-EF uptake was increased, and [14C]2DG uptake was decreased. The expression of genes involved in glycolysis and mitochondrial complex I subunits was not changed by IL4 stimulation. The uptake of [14C]2DG and [18F]BCPP-EF differs in LPS- and IL4-stimulated polarized microglial cells. The present results suggest that the in vivo accumulation of metabolic tracers [18F]FDG and [18F]BCPP-EF can be influenced by the different aspects of neuroinflammation.
CancerNature.com

Oncological evaluation in the perioperative period using cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in patients with colorectal cancer

The detection of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) by liquid biopsy is reported to provide prognostic information in colorectal cancer (CRC). Although the frequency of BRAF V600E mutation in CRC is less than 10%, it is associated with poor responses to conventional chemotherapy. We conducted a prospective study to investigate the relationship between the perioperative mutant allele frequency (MAF) of BRAF V600E and tumor recurrence, and to evaluate the possibility of early detection of recurrence. Among 362 patients who underwent radical resection, cfDNA was extracted from the perioperative blood of 11 CRC patients with BRAF V600E mutation and analyzed using the digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) system. The median follow-up time was 22 months, and there were four cases of recurrence. Although there was no correlation between recurrence and the perioperative MAF of BRAF V600E, tumor diameter was correlated with the MAF (p = 0.024), and the MAF increased with time in two patients from whom additional samples were obtained prior to recurrence. In this study, we identified a correlation between the pathological tumor diameter and the MAF, but it was difficult to predict recurrence by measuring cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in the perioperative period of radical resection of CRC.
ScienceNature.com

Detection of quantitative trait loci from RNA-seq data with or without genotypes using BaseQTL

Detecting genetic variants associated with traits (quantitative trait loci, QTL) requires genotyped study individuals. Here we describe BaseQTL, a Bayesian method that exploits allele-specific expression to map molecular QTL from sequencing reads (eQTL for gene expression) even when no genotypes are available. When used with genotypes to map eQTL, BaseQTL has lower error rates and increased power compared with existing QTL mapping methods. Running without genotypes limits how many tests can be performed, but due to the proximity of QTL variants to gene bodies, the 2.8% of variants within a 100 kB window that could be tested contained 26% of eQTL detectable with genotypes. eQTL effect estimates were invariably consistent between analyses performed with and without genotypes. Often, sequencing data may be generated in the absence of genotypes on patients and controls in differential expression studies, and we identified an apparent psoriasis-specific eQTL for GSTP1 in one such dataset, providing new insights into disease-dependent gene regulation.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of the TRPM5 channel elucidate mechanisms of activation and inhibition

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. The Ca2+-activated TRPM5 channel plays essential roles in taste perception and insulin secretion. However, the mechanism by which Ca2+ regulates TRPM5 activity remains elusive. We report cryo-EM structures of the zebrafish TRPM5 in an apo closed state, a Ca2+-bound open state, and an antagonist-bound inhibited state. We define two novel ligand binding sites: a Ca2+ site (CaICD) in the intracellular domain and an antagonist site in the transmembrane domain (TMD). The CaICD site is unique to TRPM5 and has two roles: modulating the voltage dependence and promoting Ca2+ binding to the CaTMD site, which is conserved throughout TRPM channels. Conformational changes initialized from both Ca2+ sites cooperatively open the ion-conducting pore. The antagonist NDNA wedges into the space between the S1–S4 domain and pore domain, stabilizing the transmembrane domain in an apo-like closed state. Our results lay the foundation for understanding the voltage-dependent TRPM channels and developing new therapeutic agents.
CancerNature.com

An integrated framework for quantifying immune-tumour interactions in a 3D co-culture model

Investigational in vitro models that reflect the complexity of the interaction between the immune system and tumours are limited and difficult to establish. Herein, we present a platform to study the tumour-immune interaction using a co-culture between cancer spheroids and activated immune cells. An algorithm was developed for analysis of confocal images of the co-culture to evaluate the following quantitatively; immune cell infiltration, spheroid roundness and spheroid growth. As a proof of concept, the effect of the glucocorticoid stress hormone, cortisol was tested on 66CL4 co-culture model. Results were comparable to 66CL4 syngeneic in vivo mouse model undergoing psychological stress. Furthermore, administration of glucocorticoid receptor antagonists demonstrated the use of this model to determine the effect of treatments on the immune-tumour interplay. In conclusion, we provide a method of quantifying the interaction between the immune system and cancer, which can become a screening tool in immunotherapy design.
CancerNature.com

The c-Abl inhibitor, radotinib induces apoptosis in multiple myeloma cells via mitochondrial-dependent pathway

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a hematological cancer resulting from accumulated abnormal plasma cells. Unfortunately, MM remains an incurable disease, as relapse is very common. Therefore, there is urgent need to develop new treatment options for MM. Radotinib is a novel anti-cancer drug, currently approved in South Korea for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia patients. Its mechanism of action involves inhibition of the tyrosine kinase Bcr-Abl and the platelet-derived growth factor receptor. Generally, the mechanism of inhibition of non-receptor tyrosine kinase c-Abl has played an essential role in the inhibition of cancer progression. However, little is known regarding the effects of the c-Abl inhibitor, radotinib on MM cells. In this study, we analyzed the effect of radotinib on multiple myeloma cells. Interestingly, radotinib caused apoptosis in MM cells including RPMI-8226, MM.1S, and IM-9 cells, even in the absence of c-kit expression in 2 of these lines. Radotinib treatment significantly increased the number Annexin V-positive cells and decreased the mitochondrial membrane potential in MM cells. Additionally, we observed that cytochrome C was localized in the cytosol of radotinib-treated MM cells. Moreover, radotinib decreased the expression of Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL, and increased the expression of Bax and Bak in MM cells. Furthermore, radotinib promoted caspase pathway activation by inducing the expression and activity of caspase-3, -7, and -9. Expression of cleaved PARP-1 was also increased by radotinib treatment in various MM cells. In addition, radotinib significantly suppressed MM cell growth in a xenograft animal model using RPMI-8226 cells, and killed ex vivo myeloma cells from patients. In conclusion, radotinib may play an important role as a candidate agent or chemosensitizer for the treatment of MM.
CancerNature.com

Interactions of nasal epithelium with macrophages and dendritic cells variously alter urban PM-induced inflammation in healthy, asthma and COPD

Urban particulate matter (UPM) is an important trigger of airway inflammation. The cross-talk between the external and internal matrix in the respiratory tract occurs due to the transepithelial network of macrophages/dendritic cells. This study characterized the immune processes induced by the epithelium after UPM exposure in special regard to interactions with monocyte-derived dendritic cells (moDCs) and monocyte-derived macrophages (moMφs) in obstructive lung diseases. A triple-cell co-culture model (8 controls, 10 asthma, and 8 patients with COPD) utilized nasal epithelial cells, along with moMφs, and moDCs was exposed to UPM for 24 h. The inflammatory response of nasal epithelial cells to UPM stimulation is affected differently by cell–cell interactions in healthy people, asthma or COPD patients of which the interactions with DCs had the strongest impact on the inflammatory reaction of epithelial cells after UPM exposure. The epithelial remodeling and DCs dysfunction might accelerate the inflammation after air pollution exposure in asthma and COPD.
CancerNature.com

Intratumoral follicular regulatory T cells curtail anti-PD-1 treatment efficacy

Immune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) has shown remarkable clinical success in boosting antitumor immunity. However, the breadth of its cellular targets and specific mode of action remain elusive. We find that tumor-infiltrating follicular regulatory T (TFR) cells are prevalent in tumor tissues of several cancer types. They are primarily located within tertiary lymphoid structures and exhibit superior suppressive capacity and in vivo persistence as compared with regulatory T cells, with which they share a clonal and developmental relationship. In syngeneic tumor models, anti-PD-1 treatment increases the number of tumor-infiltrating TFR cells. Both TFR cell deficiency and the depletion of TFR cells with anti-CTLA-4 before anti-PD-1 treatment improve tumor control in mice. Notably, in a cohort of 271 patients with melanoma, treatment with anti-CTLA-4 followed by anti-PD-1 at progression was associated with better a survival outcome than monotherapy with anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1 followed by anti-CTLA-4 at progression or concomitant combination therapy.
ComputersNature.com

Spearheading future omics analyses using dyngen, a multi-modal simulator of single cells

We present dyngen, a multi-modal simulation engine for studying dynamic cellular processes at single-cell resolution. dyngen is more flexible than current single-cell simulation engines, and allows better method development and benchmarking, thereby stimulating development and testing of computational methods. We demonstrate its potential for spearheading computational methods on three applications: aligning cell developmental trajectories, cell-specific regulatory network inference and estimation of RNA velocity.
ScienceNature.com

Flow-induced surface crystallization of granular particles in cylindrical confinement

An interesting phenomenon that a layer of crystallized shell formed at the container wall during an orifice flow in a cylinder is observed experimentally and is investigated in DEM simulation. Different from shear or vibration driven granular crystallization, our simulation shows during the flow the shell layer is formed spontaneously from stagnant zone at the base and grows at a constant rate to the top with no external drive. Roughness of the shell surface is defined as a standard deviation of the surface height and its development is found to disobey existed growth models. The growth rate of the shell is found linearly proportional to the flow rate. This shell is static and served as a rough wall in an orifice flow with frictionless sidewall, which changes the flow profiles and its stress properties, and in turn guarantees a constant flow rate.
ChemistryNature.com

PEG-stabilized coaxial stacking of two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks for enhanced photocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (2D COFs) featuring periodic frameworks, extended π-conjugation and layered stacking structures, have emerged as a promising class of materials for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution. Nevertheless, the layer-by-layer assembly in 2D COFs is not stable during the photocatalytic cycling in water, causing disordered stacking and declined activity. Here, we report an innovative strategy to stabilize the ordered arrangement of layered structures in 2D COFs for hydrogen evolution. Polyethylene glycol is filled up in the mesopore channels of a β-ketoenamine-linked COF containing benzothiadiazole moiety. This unique feature suppresses the dislocation of neighbouring layers and retains the columnar π-orbital arrays to facilitate free charge transport. The hydrogen evolution rate is therefore remarkably promoted under visible irradiation compared with that of the pristine COF. This study provides a general post-functionalization strategy for 2D COFs to enhance photocatalytic performances.
SciencePhys.org

Versatile, fast and reliable SARS-CoV-2 antibody assay

During the continued progression of the Corona pandemic, rapid, inexpensive, and reliable tests will become increasingly important to determine whether people have the associated antibodies—either through infection or vaccination. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now developed such a rapid antibody test. It provides the result in only eight minutes; the aim is to further reduce the process time to four minutes.
ScienceBioMed Central

Optimizing expression quantitative trait locus mapping workflows for single-cell studies

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 188 (2021) Cite this article. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has enabled the unbiased, high-throughput quantification of gene expression specific to cell types and states. With the cost of scRNA-seq decreasing and techniques for sample multiplexing improving, population-scale scRNA-seq, and thus single-cell expression quantitative trait locus (sc-eQTL) mapping, is increasingly feasible. Mapping of sc-eQTL provides additional resolution to study the regulatory role of common genetic variants on gene expression across a plethora of cell types and states and promises to improve our understanding of genetic regulation across tissues in both health and disease.