Unravelling cytosolic delivery of cell penetrating peptides with a quantitative endosomal escape assay
Cytosolic transport is an essential requirement but a major obstacle to efficient delivery of therapeutic peptides, proteins and nucleic acids. Current understanding of cytosolic delivery mechanisms remains limited due to a significant number of conflicting reports, which are compounded by low sensitivity and indirect assays. To resolve this, we develop a highly sensitive Split Luciferase Endosomal Escape Quantification (SLEEQ) assay to probe mechanisms of cytosolic delivery. We apply SLEEQ to evaluate the cytosolic delivery of a range of widely studied cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) fused to a model protein. We demonstrate that positively charged CPPs enhance cytosolic delivery as a result of increased non-specific cell membrane association, rather than increased endosomal escape efficiency. These findings transform our current understanding of how CPPs increase cytosolic delivery. SLEEQ is a powerful tool that addresses fundamental questions in intracellular drug delivery and will significantly improve the way materials are engineered to increase therapeutic delivery to the cytosol.www.nature.com