Science

Reprogramming signal transduction through a designer receptor tyrosine kinase

By Tatphon Kongkrongtong, Yuka Sumigama, Teruyuki Nagamune, Masahiro Kawahara
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControlling signal transduction with artificial designer receptors is a promising approach to realize future medicine for intractable diseases. Although several functional artificial receptors have been reported by domain engineering, more sophisticated engineering within domains has yet to be thoroughly investigated. Here we demonstrate motif-based engineering of a receptor tyrosine kinase for reprogramming signal transduction. We design a scaffold-less tyrosine kinase domain that does not recruit any signal transducers but retains its kinase function. The resultant scaffold-less tyrosine kinase domain is linked to a tyrosine motif that recruits a target signaling molecule upon its phosphorylation. The engineered tyrosine motif–kinase fusion protein is further connected to a small molecule- or light-dependent dimerizing domain that can switch on the kinase activity in response to an external stimulus. The resultant designer receptors attain specific chemical- or photo-activation of signaling molecules of interest in mammalian cells. Thus, our designer receptor tyrosine kinase proves the possibility of rationally reprogramming intracellular signal transduction on a motif basis. The motif-based receptor engineering may realize tailor-made functional receptors useful in the fields of biology and medicine.

#Receptor Tyrosine Kinase#Design#Reprogramming#Fv#Car#Synnotch
Japan
Science
Tokyo, JP
HealthNature.com

TAM kinase signaling is indispensable for proper skeletal muscle regeneration in mice

Skeletal muscle regeneration following injury results from the proliferation and differentiation of myogenic stem cells, called satellite cells, located beneath the basal lamina of the muscle fibers. Infiltrating macrophages play an essential role in the process partly by clearing the necrotic cell debris, partly by producing cytokines that guide myogenesis. Infiltrating macrophages are at the beginning pro-inflammatory, but phagocytosis of dead cells induces a phenotypic change to become healing macrophages that regulate inflammation, myoblast fusion and growth, fibrosis, vascularization and return to homeostasis. The TAM receptor kinases Mer and Axl are known efferocytosis receptors in macrophages functioning in tolerogenic or inflammatory conditions, respectively. Here we investigated their involvement in the muscle regeneration process by studying the muscle repair following cardiotoxin-induced injury in Mer−/− mice. We found that Axl was the only TAM kinase receptor expressed on the protein level by skeletal muscle and C2C12 myoblast cells, while Mer was the dominant TAM kinase receptor in the CD45+ cells, and its expression significantly increased during repair. Mer ablation did not affect the skeletal muscle weight or structure, but following injury it resulted in a delay in the clearance of necrotic muscle cell debris, in the healing phenotype conversion of macrophages and consequently in a significant delay in the full muscle regeneration. Administration of the TAM kinase inhibitor BMS-777607 to wild type mice mimicked the effect of Mer ablation on the muscle regeneration process, but in addition, it resulted in a long-persisting necrotic area. Finally, in vitro inhibition of TAM kinase signaling in C2C12 myoblasts resulted in decreased viability and in impaired myotube growth. Our work identifies Axl as a survival and growth receptor in the mouse myoblasts, and reveals the contribution of TAM kinase-mediated signaling to the skeletal muscle regeneration both in macrophages and in myoblasts.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers propose new strategy for developing drugs based on inhibition of tyrosine kinases

A study performed by researchers at the Institute for Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC-CSIC) from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) in collaboration with Stony Brook University (USA) proposes a new strategy for the development of new drugs based on the inhibition of tyrosine kinase enzymes, molecules that activate and trigger many cellular processes. The results have been published in the Chemistry - A European Journal.
CancerNature.com

MCM8 is regulated by EGFR signaling and promotes the growth of glioma stem cells through its interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors

Mini-chromosome maintenance (MCM) proteins are critical components of DNA-replication-licensing factors. MCM8 is an MCM protein that exhibits oncogenic functions in several human malignancies. However, the role of MCM8 in glioblastomas (GBMs) has remained unclear. In the present study, we investigated the biological functions and mechanisms of MCM8 in glioma stem cells (GSCs). The clinical relevance of MCM8 mRNA expression was explored via TCGA and REMBRANDT datasets. The effects of MCM8 on the self-renewal and tumorigenicity of GSCs were examined both in vitro and in vivo. The regulation of MCM8 expression and its interacting proteins were also evaluated. We found that the expression of MCM8 was elevated in high-grade gliomas and classical molecular subtypes and was inversely correlated with patient prognosis. GSCs had a significantly higher expression of MCM8 compared with that in normal glioma cells. Silencing of MCM8 induced G0/G1 arrest and apoptosis, as well as inhibited the proliferation and self-renewal of GSCs. Forced expression of MCM8 enhanced clonogenicity of GSCs both in vitro and in vivo. MCM8 expression was regulated by EGFR signaling, which was mediated by NF-κB (p65). MCM8 interacted with DNA-replication-initiating factors—including EZH2, CDC6, and CDCA2—and influenced these factors to associate with chromatin. In addition, MCM8 knockdown increased the sensitivity of GSCs to radiation and TMZ treatments. Our findings suggest that MCM8, regulated by the EGFR pathway, maintains the clonogenic and tumorigenic potential of GSCs through interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors; hence, MCM8 may represent a novel therapeutic target in GBMs.
Nature.com

Activation of hypothalamic oxytocin neurons reduces binge-like alcohol drinking through signaling at central oxytocin receptors

Preclinical and clinical evidence suggests that exogenous administration of oxytocin (OT) may hold promise as a therapeutic strategy for reducing heavy alcohol drinking. However, it remains unknown whether these effects are mediated by stimulation of endogenous sources of OT and signaling at oxytocin receptors (OTR) in brain or in the periphery. To address this question, we employed a targeted chemogenetic approach to examine whether selective activation of OT-containing neurons in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVN) alters alcohol consumption in a binge-like drinking (“Drinking-in-the-Dark”; DID) model. Adult male Oxt-IRES-Cre mice received bilateral infusion of a Cre-dependent virus containing an excitatory DREADD (AAV8-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry) or control virus (AAV8-hSyn-DIO-mCherry) into the PVN. Chemogenetic activation of PVNOT+ neurons following clozapine-N-oxide injection reduced binge-like alcohol drinking in a similar manner as systemic administration of the neuropeptide. Pretreatment with a brain-penetrant OTR antagonist (L-368,899) reversed this effect while systemic administration of a peripherally restricted OTR antagonist (Atosiban) did not alter reduced alcohol drinking following chemogenetic activation of PVNOT+ neurons. Altogether, these data are the first to demonstrate that targeted activation of hypothalamic (endogenous) OT reduces alcohol consumption, providing further evidence that this neuropeptide plays a role in regulation of alcohol self-administration behavior. Further, results indicate that the ability OT to reduce alcohol drinking is mediated by signaling at OTR in the brain.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel DNA hypermethylation of the adenylate kinase 5 promoter in colorectal adenocarcinoma

Adenylate kinase 5 (AK5) belongs to the adenylate kinase family that catalyses reversible phosphate transfer between adenine nucleotides, and it is related to various energetic signalling mechanisms. However, the role of AK5 in colorectal cancer (CRC) has not been reported. In this study, AK5 was significantly hypermethylated in CRC compared to adjacent normal tissues (P < 0.0001) and normal tissues (P = 0.0015). Although the difference in mRNA expression was not statistically significant in all of them, the selected 49 cases of CRC tissues with AK5 hypermethylation with the cut off value of 40% showed a significant inverse correlation with mRNA expression (P = 0.0003). DNA methylation of AK5 promoter significantly decreased and AK5 expression recovered by 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine, DNA methyltransferase inhibitor in CRC cell lines. In addition, AK5 promoter activity significantly decreased due to DNA methyltransferase, and it increased due to 5-aza. Moreover, AK5 regulated the phosphorylated AMPK and mTOR phosphorylation and inhibited the cell migration and cell invasion in CRC cell lines. Furthermore, low AK5 expression is associated with poor differentiation (P = 0.014). These results demonstrate that the AK5 promoter is frequently hypermethylated and induced methylation-mediated gene down-regulation. AK5 expression regulates AMPK/mTOR signalling and may be closely related to metastasis in colorectal adenocarcinoma.
ScienceNature.com

GluD1 is a signal transduction device disguised as an ionotropic receptor

Ionotropic glutamate delta receptors 1 (GluD1) and 2 (GluD2) exhibit the molecular architecture of postsynaptic ionotropic glutamate receptors, but assemble into trans-synaptic adhesion complexes by binding to secreted cerebellins that in turn interact with presynaptic neurexins1,2,3,4. It is unclear whether neurexin–cerebellin–GluD1/2 assemblies serve an adhesive synapse-formation function or mediate trans-synaptic signalling. Here we show in hippocampal synapses, that binding of presynaptic neurexin–cerebellin complexes to postsynaptic GluD1 controls glutamate receptor activity without affecting synapse numbers. Specifically, neurexin-1–cerebellin-2 and neurexin-3–cerebellin-2 complexes differentially regulate NMDA (N-methyl-d-aspartate) receptors and AMPA (α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid) receptors by activating distinct postsynaptic GluD1 effector signals. Of note, minimal GluD1 and GluD2 constructs containing only their N-terminal cerebellin-binding and C-terminal cytoplasmic domains, joined by an unrelated transmembrane region, fully control the levels of NMDA and AMPA receptors. The distinct signalling specificity of presynaptic neurexin-1 and neurexin-35,6 is encoded by their alternatively spliced splice site 4 sequences, whereas the regulatory functions of postsynaptic GluD1 are mediated by conserved cytoplasmic sequence motifs spanning 5–13 residues. Thus, GluDs are signalling molecules that regulate NMDA and AMPA receptors by an unexpected transduction mechanism that bypasses their ionotropic receptor architecture and directly converts extracellular neurexin–cerebellin signals into postsynaptic receptor responses.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Scientists decipher the activation mechanism of a chemokine receptor

Chemokine receptors, located at the surface of many immune cells, play an important role in their function. Chemokines are small proteins that bind to these receptors and control the movement and behavior of white blood cells. However, despite the importance of this family of receptors, their activation mechanism remains poorly...
ScienceNature.com

Structures of G-bound metabotropic glutamate receptors mGlu2 and mGlu4

The metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGlus) have key roles in modulating cell excitability and synaptic transmission in response to glutamate (the main excitatory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system)1. It has previously been suggested that only one receptor subunit within an mGlu homodimer is responsible for coupling to G protein during receptor activation2. However, the molecular mechanism that underlies the asymmetric signalling of mGlus remains unknown. Here we report two cryo-electron microscopy structures of human mGlu2 and mGlu4 bound to heterotrimeric Gi protein. The structures reveal a G-protein-binding site formed by three intracellular loops and helices III and IV that is distinct from the corresponding binding site in all of the other G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structures. Furthermore, we observed an asymmetric dimer interface of the transmembrane domain of the receptor in the two mGlu–Gi structures. We confirmed that the asymmetric dimerization is crucial for receptor activation, which was supported by functional data; this dimerization may provide a molecular basis for the asymmetric signal transduction of mGlus. These findings offer insights into receptor signalling of class C GPCRs.
ScienceNature.com

Structure of serotonin receptors: molecular underpinning of receptor activation and modulation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 243 (2021) Cite this article. The five 5-HT1 receptor structures determined by Xu and colleagues1 display the canonical seven-TM fold of G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and are similar to a previously described 5-HT1B–G-protein complex.2 For the structures in the active state, the cytoplasmic pocket of the 5-HT receptors is open for G-protein binding. The resolved structures provide new insight into the mechanism underlying the high constitutive activity of 5-HT1A receptors: the ligand-binding site in the structure of the 5-HT1A receptor in the apo-state is similar to the structure of the ligand-binding pocket in complex with serotonin. Critical for the structural similarity are water molecules that form hydrogen bonds with residues building the ligand-binding pocket, thus counterfeited polar functionalities of serotonin (Fig. 1b).
CancerNature.com

Influenza virus infection expands the breadth of antibody responses through IL-4 signalling in B cells

Influenza viruses are a major public health problem. Vaccines are the best available countermeasure to induce effective immunity against infection with seasonal influenza viruses; however, the breadth of antibody responses in infection versus vaccination is quite different. Here, we show that nasal infection controls two sequential processes to induce neutralizing IgG antibodies recognizing the hemagglutinin (HA) of heterotypic strains. The first is viral replication in the lung, which facilitates exposure of shared epitopes that are otherwise hidden from the immune system. The second process is the germinal center (GC) response, in particular, IL-4 derived from follicular helper T cells has an essential role in the expansion of rare GC-B cells recognizing the shared epitopes. Therefore, the combination of exposure of the shared epitopes and efficient proliferation of GC-B cells is critical for generating broadly-protective antibodies. These observations provide insight into mechanisms promoting broad protection from virus infection.
ScienceNature.com

Glucocorticoid receptor signaling in ventral tegmental area neurons increases the rewarding value of a high-fat diet in mice

The reward system, which consists of dopaminergic neurons projecting from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) to the nucleus accumbens and caudate-putamen in the striatum, has an important role in the pathogenesis of not only drug addiction but also diet-induced obesity. In the present study, we examined whether signaling through glucocorticoid receptors (GRs) in the reward system affects the rewarding value of a high-fat diet (HFD). To do so, we generated mice that lack functional GRs specifically in dopaminergic neurons (D-KO mice) or corticostriatal neurons (CS-KO mice), subjected the mice to caloric restriction stress conditions, and evaluated the rewarding value of a HFD by conditioned place preference (CPP) test. Caloric restriction induced increases in serum corticosterone to similar levels in all genotypes. While CS-KO as well as WT mice exhibited a significant preference for HFD in the CPP test, D-KO mice exhibited no such preference. There were no differences between WT and D-KO mice in consumption of HFD after fasting or cognitive function evaluated by a novel object recognition test. These data suggest that glucocorticoid signaling in the VTA increases the rewarding value of a HFD under restricted caloric stress.
CancerNature.com

Vaccinia-related kinase 2 drives pancreatic cancer progression by protecting Plk1 from Chfr-mediated degradation

As a key cell cycle regulator, polo-like kinase 1 (Plk1) has been recognized as a crucial factor involved in the progression of pancreatic cancer (PC). However, its regulatory mechanism is poorly understood. Here, we present evidence that Plk1 is a novel substrate of vaccinia-related kinase 2 (VRK2), a serine-threonine kinase that is highly expressed and predicts poor prognosis in PC. VRK2 phosphorylates Plk1 at threonine 210 and protects it from ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation. We showed that mechanistically complement factor H-related protein (CFHR), as a major E3 ligase, promotes Plk1 degradation by ubiquitinating it at lysine 209. Phosphorylation of Plk1 at threonine 210 by VRK2 interferes with the interaction of Chfr with Plk1 and antagonizes Plk1 ubiquitination, thereby stabilizing the Plk1 protein. Taken together, our data reveal a mechanism of Plk1 overexpression in PC and provide evidence for targeting VRK2 as a potential therapeutic strategy.
ScienceScience Now

NF-κB dynamics determine the stimulus specificity of epigenomic reprogramming in macrophages

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc0269, this issue p. 1349; see also abj2040, p. 1263. The epigenome of macrophages can be reprogrammed by extracellular cues, but the extent to which different stimuli achieve this is unclear. Nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) is a transcription factor that is activated by all pathogen-associated stimuli and can reprogram the epigenome by activating latent enhancers. However, we show that NF-κB does so only in response to a subset of stimuli. This stimulus specificity depends on the temporal dynamics of NF-κB activity, in particular whether it is oscillatory or non-oscillatory. Non-oscillatory NF-κB opens chromatin by sustained disruption of nucleosomal histone–DNA interactions, enabling activation of latent enhancers that modulate expression of immune response genes. Thus, temporal dynamics can determine a transcription factor’s capacity to reprogram the epigenome in a stimulus-specific manner.
ScienceNature.com

Reconstituting T cell receptor selection in-silico

Each T cell receptor (TCR) gene is created without regard for which substances (antigens) the receptor can recognize. T cell selection culls developing T cells when their TCRs (i) fail to recognize major histocompatibility complexes (MHCs) that act as antigen presenting platforms or (ii) recognize with high affinity self-antigens derived from healthy cells and tissue. While T cell selection has been thoroughly studied, little is known about which TCRs are retained or removed by this process. Therefore, we develop an approach using TCR gene sequencing and machine learning to identify patterns in TCR protein sequences influencing the outcome of T cell receptor selection. We verify the trained models classify TCRs from developing T cells as being before selection and TCRs from mature T cells as being after selection. Our approach may provide future avenues for studying the relationship between T cell selection and conditions like autoimmune diseases.
WildlifeScience Now

Plant “helper” immune receptors are Ca-permeable nonselective cation channels

You are currently viewing the abstract. Plant nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat receptors (NLRs) regulate immunity and cell death. In Arabidopsis, a subfamily of “helper” NLRs are required by many “sensor” NLRs. Active NRG1.1 oligomerized, was enriched in plasma membrane puncta and conferred cytoplasmic Ca2+ influx in plant and human cells. NRG1.1-dependent Ca2+ influx and cell death were sensitive to Ca2+ channel blockers and were suppressed by mutations impacting oligomerization or plasma membrane enrichment. Ca2+ influx and cell death mediated by NRG1.1 and ACTIVATED DISEASE RESISTANCE 1 (ADR1), another “helper” NLR, required conserved negatively charged N-terminal residues. Whole-cell voltage-clamp recordings demonstrate that Arabidopsis “helper” NLRs form Ca2+-permeable cation channels to directly regulate cytoplasmic Ca2+ levels and consequent cell death. Thus, “helper” NLRs transduce cell death signals directly.
ScienceEurekAlert

Progress in the functional characterization of human olfactory receptors

A team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich has now discovered that the odorant receptor OR5K1 is specialized to recognize pyrazines in both humans and domesticated animals. These are volatile substances that contribute to the typical odor of many vegetables or are formed when food is heated. In addition, pyrazines also play a role as signaling substances in intra- or interspecific communication. The new research results contribute to a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the odor perception of food as well as olfactory communication.
ScienceNature.com

Self-assembly of an anion receptor with metal-dependent kinase inhibition and potent in vitro anti-cancer properties

One topical area of supramolecular chemistry is the binding of anionic species but despite the importance of anions in diverse cellular processes and for cancer development, anion receptors or ‘binders’ have received little attention as potential anti-cancer therapeutics. Here we report self-assembling trimetallic cryptands (e.g. [L2(Metal)3]6+ where Metal = Cu2+, Zn2+ or Mn2+) which can encapsulate a range of anions and which show metal-dependent differences in chemical and biological reactivities. In cell studies, both [L2Cu3]6+ and [L2Zn3]6+ complexes are highly toxic to a range of human cancer cell lines and they show significant metal-dependent selective activity towards cancer cells compared to healthy, non-cancerous cells (by up to 2000-fold). The addition of different anions to the complexes (e.g. PO43ˉ, SO42ˉ or PhOPO32ˉ) further alters activity and selectivity allowing the activity to be modulated via a self-assembly process. The activity is attributed to the ability to either bind or hydrolyse phosphate esters and mechanistic studies show differential and selective inhibition of multiple kinases by both [L2Cu3]6+ and [L2Zn3]6+ complexes but via different mechanisms.
ScienceNature.com

Site selective C–H functionalization of Mitragyna alkaloids reveals a molecular switch for tuning opioid receptor signaling efficacy

Mitragynine (MG) is the most abundant alkaloid component of the psychoactive plant material “kratom”, which according to numerous anecdotal reports shows efficacy in self-medication for pain syndromes, depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. We have developed a synthetic method for selective functionalization of the unexplored C11 position of the MG scaffold (C6 position in indole numbering) via the use of an indole-ethylene glycol adduct and subsequent iridium-catalyzed borylation. Through this work we discover that C11 represents a key locant for fine-tuning opioid receptor signaling efficacy. 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7OH), the parent compound with low efficacy on par with buprenorphine, is transformed to an even lower efficacy agonist by introducing a fluorine substituent in this position (11-F-7OH), as demonstrated in vitro at both mouse and human mu opioid receptors (mMOR/hMOR) and in vivo in mouse analgesia tests. Low efficacy opioid agonists are of high interest as candidates for generating safer opioid medications with mitigated adverse effects.
ScienceNature.com

The MLKL kinase-like domain dimerization is an indispensable step of mammalian MLKL activation in necroptosis signaling

MLKL phosphorylation by RIP3 is the commitment step of necroptosis execution, which could induce MLKL activation featured as MLKL monomer-oligomer transition. Here, we reported that the dimerization of the MLKL kinase-like domain was the direct consequence of RIP3 triggered MLKL-phosphorylation. Two inter-dimer interfaces were found in the crystal structure of human MLKL. Mutations destroying both interfaces could prevent RIP3-induced MLKL oligomerization and necroptosis efficiently. Moreover, we confirmed MLKL self-assembly by the internal coiled-coil region is necessary for MLKL oligomerization and function. The mutations disrupting coiled-coil self-assembly repressed necroptosis, but it did not prevent RIP3-induced dimerization of the MLKL kinase-like domain. So that, MLKL activation is a sequential process, which begins with kinase-like domain dimerization, and followed by internal coiled-coil region self-assembly to form a proper MLKL oligomer. Besides human MLKL, structural and functional analysis showed the kinase-like domain dimerization was conserved among mammalian species, suggesting it is a general step of the RIP3-induced MLKL activation process.