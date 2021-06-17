Israel Keen to Establish Ties With SE Asia's Muslim Nations - Envoy

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The threat of food shortages is growing in North Korea. “The people’s food situation is now getting tense,” its leader, Kim Jong-un, said this week in a meeting of senior leaders, according to state-run media. As always, it’s difficult to know exactly what’s going on in North Korea, but the rare admission aligns with ground reports of volatile food prices and grain deficits. Floods and storms during 2020 depleted crop yields to “well below the five-year average”, according to new estimates from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The FAO warns the country has a “food gap” of about 860,000 tonnes – up to more than two months of food. North Korea shut its borders with its biggest trading partner and benefactor, China, as COVID-19 cases accelerated last year. Aid to North Korea has shrunk over the last decade. Humanitarian groups regularly apply for and receive permission to bypass sanctions to deliver relief, yet aid operations have “nearly come to a halt” due to closed borders and red tape, a UN rights watchdog warned in March.