Middle East

Israel Keen to Establish Ties With SE Asia's Muslim Nations - Envoy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Israel is willing to work towards establishing ties with Southeast Asia's Muslim majority nations, its ambassador to Singapore said on Thursday, despite their condemnation in May of Israeli air strikes on Gaza. The region's three Muslim-majority states - Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei - sharply criticised the...

www.usnews.com
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Palestine
Middle East
Related
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Oman Urges Israel to Create Independent Palestinian State

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman's foreign minister told his Israeli counterpart he hopes Israel's new government will take concrete steps towards creating an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Omani state media said on Thursday. Oman's Badr al-Busaidi spoke by phone to Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according...
Chinasandiegouniontribune.com

British FM ends 3-nation Southeast Asia trip in Singapore

BANGKOK — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met with business leaders and officials in Singapore on Thursday as he wrapped up a three-nation trip to Southeast Asia aimed at strengthening his country’s ties to the region. Raab’s trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore is part of a policy “tilt” toward...
HealthMetro International

Japan to give 6 million doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The direct donations, which should help Japan to increase its...
Religionalaturkaonline.com

Malaysian NGOs urge Muslim countries in ASEAN to stand firm against Israel

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – A group of Malaysian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has urged Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam to remain consistent with their stance on Palestinian issues. The call was made by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia (MAPIM), the World Mosque for Defending Al-Aqsa (MANAR), the Secretariat...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Israeli Envoy: Israel is Ready to Establish Ties with Indonesia, Malaysia

Israel is willing to work towards establishing ties with Southeast Asia’s Muslim majority nations, its ambassador to Singapore said yesterday. The announcement comes despite their condemnation of Israel’s airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip last month. For 11 days, Israel launched attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. Health officials in...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Hamas chief meets top politicians in Morocco after Gaza conflict

RABAT, June 17 (Reuters) - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh met the speakers of Morocco's parliament and opposition politicians on Thursday during a visit to build support for the Palestinian cause after the North African nation upgraded diplomatic relations with Israel. Haniyeh, who arrived in Morocco on Wednesday for a four-day...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Israel’s Apartheid State: Arabs, Most Women & National Religious Prime Minister

The state of Israel has a new Prime Minister. After four rounds of elections, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political opponents have banded together to form a government. And for the many who believe Israel isn’t a democracy – an apartheid state if you will – it is relevant to review the parties that this new government shall consist of.
Religionfides.org

ASIA/ISRAEL - Jesuit David Neuhaus: the new government will confirm strong ties with Christian Zionist evangelicals

2019-07-22 Jerusalem (Agenzia Fides) - There is a new government in Israel, but the coalition that supports it "has very little that holds it together", and groups forces with antithetical positions regarding "the Palestinian question and the possibility to establish a Palestinian state". The analysis of the new political scenarios of the Holy Land proposed in an interview with Fides by Father David Neuhaus sj, Superior of the Jesuits in the Holy Land, starts from this simple and decisive observation.
Middle Eastgreekherald.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Could Japan draw Myanmar's military junta chief to a UN peace initiative?

What should the Japanese government do about Myanmar? Since the military junta under commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing ousted democratically-elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, violence has erupted across the Southeast Asian nation. The new Tatmadaw regime has killed over 800 people, reportedly arrested more than 80 journalists, and detained thousands more politicians, pro-democracy protesters and human rights defenders without due process. In response to this and other abuses, mass protests have erupted across the country, often inciting further violence by state security forces.
WorldThe Daily Star

Dhaka most expensive city for foreign nationals in South Asia

Among South Asian cities, Dhaka is the most expensive city for foreign nationals in terms of living expense. The cost of living in Dhaka is more expensive than in Washington DC and Dubai. The 2021 "Cost of Living" survey by New York-based company Mercer provided a comparative picture of cost...
Politicsdallassun.com

Israel summons Philippines envoy over vote for UNHRC probe

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines' ambassador to protest his country's support for an investigation into Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip during the recent hostilities. On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council voted 24-9, with 14 abstentions, to "investigate in the...
U.K.Westport News

British FM heads to Southeast Asia looking for closer ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain's top diplomat arrived in Southeast Asia late Monday on a three-nation visit as his country looks to promote closer ties and trade with the region following the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore comes the week...
ChinaPosted by
The New Humanitarian

North Korean hunger, Ethiopian elections, and Rohingya data misuse: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The threat of food shortages is growing in North Korea. “The people’s food situation is now getting tense,” its leader, Kim Jong-un, said this week in a meeting of senior leaders, according to state-run media. As always, it’s difficult to know exactly what’s going on in North Korea, but the rare admission aligns with ground reports of volatile food prices and grain deficits. Floods and storms during 2020 depleted crop yields to “well below the five-year average”, according to new estimates from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The FAO warns the country has a “food gap” of about 860,000 tonnes – up to more than two months of food. North Korea shut its borders with its biggest trading partner and benefactor, China, as COVID-19 cases accelerated last year. Aid to North Korea has shrunk over the last decade. Humanitarian groups regularly apply for and receive permission to bypass sanctions to deliver relief, yet aid operations have “nearly come to a halt” due to closed borders and red tape, a UN rights watchdog warned in March.
Worldinvesting.com

United Nations calls for halt of weapons to Myanmar

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The General Assembly adopted a resolution with the support of...
Middle Eastrealcleardefense.com

Iran’s Role in the Latest Gaza Conflict

References to Iran have been glaringly absent from commentary on the clash between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza, even though two primary terrorist organisations, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have effusively praised Tehran and its regional proxies for providing their military capabilities and finance. Moreover, the way the conflict was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China supplies millions of vaccine doses to developing nations in Asia

China has been supplying millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing nations in Asia in 2021. This past weekend, millions of doses from China landed in capitals in Southeast and South Asia including Cambodia’s capital city, the Wall Street Journal reported. Through the last few weeks, China has sent vaccine...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

JERUSALEM, June 15 (Reuters) - Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem on Tuesday, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel’s new government. Last month, Israeli-Palestinian confrontations in contested Jerusalem helped trigger 11 days of cross-border fighting...