Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden-Putin summit: What they accomplished

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GENEVA (AP) —Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin of Russia spent more than three hours discussing issues Wednesday at their summit in Geneva. They ticked through their respective lists so quickly and in such “excruciating detail,” Biden says, that they looked at each other and thought, “OK, what next?”. The...

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Anatoly Antonov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Cold War#Ap#The U S State Department#Russians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Switzerland
News Break
International Relations
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The foreign policy crisis on Joe Biden's doorstep

(CNN) — The two top officials in Afghanistan are meeting Friday with President Joe Biden at a moment when much of their country is in danger of being swallowed up by the Taliban. The meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, comes after a report...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Can Biden and Putin Ease Nuclear Dangers Like Reagan and Gorbachev? | Opinion

At the recent Geneva Summit, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint declaration containing strong echoes of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. It "reaffirm[ed] the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," and committed Russia and the U.S. to "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

US ambassador to Russia is back at his post

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is returning to his post after leaving in April due to increased tensions between the countries. “Arrived back in Moscow today. Ready to work with the @USEmbRu team toward progress on U.S. foreign policy priorities, and with #Russia on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship between our countries,” Sullivan said when he arrived in Russia on Thursday.
POTUSWashington Post

Unholy post-Trump trinity: Bannon, Pompeo and Pence

(RNS) — Seven months after the tumultuous 2020 presidential election concluded, Republican hopefuls are already lining up for the 2024 nomination. Beyond former President Donald Trump himself, the ever-growing list of candidates includes a litany of Trump administration stars, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The 2024 Republican sorting is picking up speed

There’s a spring in Republican steps, a revived interest among conservatives in politics. For they can see a path to victory in 2022 and 2024. This is a turnaround. After losing the presidency to Joe Biden and needlessly tossing away the Senate with Donald Trump’s wince-inducing interventions in Georgia’s runoff races, people on the Right shielded their eyes from the unpleasant glare of an all-blue Washington landscape.
POTUSWashington Post

Pence defends his Jan. 6 actions in speech that also likened Trump to Reagan

Former vice president Mike Pence on Thursday defended his actions on Jan. 6, telling a Republican crowd that it would have been unconstitutional to reject electoral votes already certified by the states, as former president Donald Trump had falsely suggested Pence had the power to do. In a speech Thursday...